Akshay Kumar gets trolled for his look as Shivaji Maharaj in Veer Daudle Saat, netizens ask 'itni jaldi dhadi muchh...'

Akshay Kumar's first look as great Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from his debut Marathi film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat is out, and it has left the netizens baffled. The internet users are surprised by the fact that Akshay took the same shortcut method, and donned the costume of personality without much physical transformation.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh shared the first look at Kumar, from the film. He shared a 22 seconds clip, in which Akshay, dressed up as Shivaji walks into the frame. The video is supported with a hair-raising Jai Bhavani soundtrack, and probably that's the only best thing in the video.

As soon as the video got surfaced, netizens didn't waste much time and blasted the first look of the film. Akshay is been called a 'misfit' for the iconic character. Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat will release in cinemas on Diwali 2023.