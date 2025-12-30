FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Nandini CM? Popular Kannada, Tamil actress, dies by suicide at 26, her last entry in diary hints at...

Khaleda Zia passes away: PM Modi condoles demise of Bangladesh's first female Prime Minister, recalls his 'warm' meeting with her in 2015, says 'will be remembered...'

Viral video: Not Tara Sutaria, but AP Dhillon tried to create kiss moment, new footage from Mumbai concert proves actress' commitment to Veer Pahariya

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda to marry on THIS date, will have private-but-lavish ceremony in...

Commuters ALERT! Delhi-NCR Police issues traffic advisory for New Year's eve, avoid THESE routes on December 31, check alternative routes, diversion and more

Akshay Kumar gets knockout kick from wife Twinkle Khanna on her birthday, superstar admits 'you still hit me harder than any stunt'

Who was Khaleda Zia? Bangladesh's first female prime minister dies at 80 after prolonged illness, she was wife of…

US President Donald Trump gives BIG update on Gaza peace plan, second phase to begin by...

Viral video: Salman Khan fails to hide tears, gets emotional while posing beside Dharmendra's huge poster at Ikkis screening, fans react

Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: NMRC to expand metro services from Botanical Garden to Noida Sector-142 by...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Nandini CM? Popular Kannada, Tamil actress, dies by suicide at 26, her last entry in diary hints at...

Who is Nandini CM? Popular Kannada, Tamil actress, dies by suicide at 26

Khaleda Zia passes away: PM Modi condoles demise of Bangladesh's first female Prime Minister, recalls his 'warm' meeting with her in 2015, says 'will be remembered...'

Khaleda Zia passes away: PM Modi condoles demise of Bangladesh's first female...

Viral video: Not Tara Sutaria, but AP Dhillon tried to create kiss moment, new footage from Mumbai concert proves actress' commitment to Veer Pahariya

Viral video: Not Tara Sutaria, but AP Dhillon tried to create kiss moment

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya love story: From first date, first trip to AP Dhillon controversy, everything you need to know about the couple

Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya love story: Everything you need to know

Dhurandhar, Chhaava, Stree 2, Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2 among top 10 highest-grossing films in India; check full list here

Dhurandhar, Chhaava, Stree 2, Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2 among top 10 highest-grossin

Khushi Kapoor elevates wedding fashion in black velvet skirt set by Manish Malhotra; SEE PICS

Khushi Kapoor elevates wedding fashion in black velvet skirt set by Manish Malho

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Akshay Kumar gets knockout kick from wife Twinkle Khanna on her birthday, superstar admits 'you still hit me harder than any stunt'

As Twinkle Khanna turned 52, her hubby, Akshay Kumar, dropped a special birthday post in his classic humour style.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 30, 2025, 07:28 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Akshay Kumar gets knockout kick from wife Twinkle Khanna on her birthday, superstar admits 'you still hit me harder than any stunt'
Akshay Kumar with Twinkle Khanna
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Humour is something that both Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have in common. Most of their social media posts are genuinely hilarious and reflect their sharp wit and playful personalities. On Twinkle's birthday, Akshay showcased Twinkle's action-packed avatar, saying her "look" and "kick" can knock him out anytime. "Behind every action hero is a wife who can knock him out with one look, or one kick. Mrs Funnybones, you still hit me harder than any stunt ever did. Happy Birthday, love you," he posted. Akshay also uploaded a cute picture of Twinkle kicking him while he holds her leg mid-air.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

    Akshay and Twinkle tied the knot on January 17, 2001. They are parents to son Aarav and daughter Nitara. Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay has several films lined up in his kitty, including Welcome 3, Haiwaan, Hera Pheri 3, and Bhoot Bangla among others. A few days ago, Akshay shared a special teaser of Welcome 3, offering a glimpse of the star-studded cast of the film and their dramatic entry against the tune of a Christmas jingle.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

    "Wishing one and all a very Merry Christmas from the giant cast of Welcome to the Jungle!In cinemas 2026. Never have I ever been part of something so big...none of us have. We can't wait to present our gift to you. It's a wrap, people! Well done, gang. Such a huge effort from everyone involved in making this happen. From our big family to yours at home, we wish you nothing but the best for 2026," Akshay wrote in the caption.

    Also read: 'Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn ko kuch sikhna chaiye': Suniel Shetty REJECTS Rs 40 crore tobacco ad deal, netizens lauds 'gutsy Anna'

    The video features Akshay alongside stars like Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Johny Lever, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Aftab Shivdasani, and Rajpal Yadav, among others, walking in unison as they remain armed with guns and dressed in protective gear.

    Akshay appears visibly transformed with long white hair and beard, showcasing a rugged avatar. The film is the third instalment of the hit franchise Welcome, which starred Feroz Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. The second instalment, titled Welcome Back, was released in 2015. Actors John Abraham and Shruti Haasan replaced Akshay and Katrina in the second part. Both films were helmed by Anees Bazmee. The upcoming part is directed by Ahmed Khan.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Who is Nandini CM? Popular Kannada, Tamil actress, dies by suicide at 26, her last entry in diary hints at...
    Who is Nandini CM? Popular Kannada, Tamil actress, dies by suicide at 26
    Khaleda Zia passes away: PM Modi condoles demise of Bangladesh's first female Prime Minister, recalls his 'warm' meeting with her in 2015, says 'will be remembered...'
    Khaleda Zia passes away: PM Modi condoles demise of Bangladesh's first female...
    Viral video: Not Tara Sutaria, but AP Dhillon tried to create kiss moment, new footage from Mumbai concert proves actress' commitment to Veer Pahariya
    Viral video: Not Tara Sutaria, but AP Dhillon tried to create kiss moment
    Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda to marry on THIS date, will have private-but-lavish ceremony in...
    Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda to marry on THIS date, venue locked
    Commuters ALERT! Delhi-NCR Police issues traffic advisory for New Year's eve, avoid THESE routes on December 31, check alternative routes, diversion and more
    Commuters ALERT! Delhi-NCR Police issues traffic advisory for New Year's eve
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya love story: From first date, first trip to AP Dhillon controversy, everything you need to know about the couple
    Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya love story: Everything you need to know
    Dhurandhar, Chhaava, Stree 2, Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2 among top 10 highest-grossing films in India; check full list here
    Dhurandhar, Chhaava, Stree 2, Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2 among top 10 highest-grossin
    Khushi Kapoor elevates wedding fashion in black velvet skirt set by Manish Malhotra; SEE PICS
    Khushi Kapoor elevates wedding fashion in black velvet skirt set by Manish Malho
    OTT Releases This Week (29 December - 4 January): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, other OTT platforms
    OTT Releases This Week (29 December - 4 January): Latest movies, web series to w
    Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup handshake drama to RCB stampede - When cricket made headlines for all the wrong reasons
    Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup handshake drama to RCB stampede - When cricket ma
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement