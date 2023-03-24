Akshay Kumar gets injured on Bade Miyan Chote Miya sets while shooting action scene with Tiger Shroff; details inside

Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff

Akshay Kumar was last seen in the movie Selfiee which failed miserably at the box office. The actor then went on to impress his international fans with The Entertainers Tour. Akshay Kumar is one of the actors who likes to do his stunts on his own and sometimes he even pulls off some risky stunts without a body double. Recently, while shooting for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the actor got injured while performing a stunt.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, a source revealed that Akshay Kumar got injured on the sets of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan while filming an action scene. However, the injury is not severe. The source quoted, “Akshay was shooting for an action sequence with Tiger, and it was a particular stunt he was performing when this injury happened. He has braces on his knee right now,” he added, “Though the action portions have been put on hold for the time being, Akshay continues to shoot the rest with his close-ups, so that there are no delays in wrapping up the Scotland schedule.”

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have come together for the first time for Ali Abbas Zafar’s directional Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The movie also stars Alaya F, Janhvi Kapoor, and Manushi Chillar in prominent roles. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kanada, and Malayalam. The action thriller is scheduled to hit the theatres at Christmas this year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in OMG 2 alongside Yami Gautam. The actor also has a Soorai Pottru remake in the pipeline in which he will be pairing up with Radhika Madan. Other than this, the actor has also recently announced the much-anticipated threequel Hera Pheri 3 and the fans can’t wait to see the trio back on screen. He is also shooting for Capsule Gill with Parineeti Chopra which is scheduled to hit the theatres this year.

