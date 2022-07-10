Akshay Kumar gets brutally trolled for doing another biopic after Samrat Prithviraj, netizens say 'one more flop'

Taran Adarsh/Instagram

The first look of Akshay Kumar's Jaswant Singh biography was posted online, and it appears that the internet community was unimpressed. The actor is receiving harsh criticism online for working on back-to-back movies, and many are pleading with him to give them a break. Trade expert Taran Adarsh posted the first image and noted that the movie's title has not yet been decided.

Check out the post here:

Here’s what netizens wrote:

Another flop — Heisenberg (@Mr_White699) July 8, 2022

At this point I don't blame him. I blame the producers who still can afford to spend money on this guy. Unbelievable! — KDB (@KDBmygoat) July 8, 2022

Akashy jaldi movie krne k chakkar main dedication hardwork ekdam nazar nhi aata..

Nakli dadhi much... ekdam bakwaas lgta hai

Isko only comedy n action movie krna chahiye — Sunny chatterjee (@Sunnychatterj10) July 8, 2022

If a movie is good it would grab your attention within 5 minutes. I watched Samrat Prithviraj on Amazon Prime for 15 minutes and it was a waste of time. July 8, 2022

Flop sir because, 3 4 mahine me koi film me jaan nhi dal sakata , uske liye carecter me ghusna usko smjna jruri hai .@akshaykumar — Vrushabh Devidas wankhede (@VrushabhDevidas) July 8, 2022

Samrat Prithviraj, Akshay Kumar's most recent film, failed to garner much attention. The movie drew a lot of criticism from people who felt there were too many VFX and factual inaccuracies.

The actor is currently preparing for his upcoming film, Raksha Bandhna, and the teaser has had a mixed reaction. The female lead in the movie is played by Bhumi Pednekar.