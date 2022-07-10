Search icon
Akshay Kumar gets brutally trolled for doing another biopic after Samrat Prithviraj, netizens say 'one more flop'

Akshay Kumar is receiving harsh criticism online for working on back-to-back movies, and many are pleading with him to give them a break.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 10, 2022, 06:09 AM IST

The first look of Akshay Kumar's Jaswant Singh biography was posted online, and it appears that the internet community was unimpressed. The actor is receiving harsh criticism online for working on back-to-back movies, and many are pleading with him to give them a break. Trade expert Taran Adarsh posted the first image and noted that the movie's title has not yet been decided.

Samrat Prithviraj, Akshay Kumar's most recent film, failed to garner much attention. The movie drew a lot of criticism from people who felt there were too many VFX and factual inaccuracies.

The actor is currently preparing for his upcoming film, Raksha Bandhna, and the teaser has had a mixed reaction. The female lead in the movie is played by Bhumi Pednekar.

