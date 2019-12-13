Akshay Kumar gets 'Best Present Award' for gifting Twinkle Khanna a pair of 'onion earrings'

Overpricing of onions in India has been a topic of discussion for quite some now. The vegetable is being sold at the cost of Rs 80-Rs 100 in retail markets across the nation. This led to a serious discussion among the politicians and also by people on social media pages. Hilarious memes have been shared in the name of onions which are making people teary-eyed with laughs if not by cutting the staple vegetable.

In this crisis, Twinkle Khanna received an expensive gift from her husband and superstar Akshay Kumar. Yes, he gifted her a pair of onion earrings. The writer took to her Instagram page and flaunted the gift with a caption stating, "My partner returns from performing at the Kapil Sharma show and says, ‘They were showing this to Kareena, I don’t think she was too impressed, but I knew you would enjoy them so I got them for you.’ Sometimes it’s the smallest things, the silliest things that can touch your heart. #onionearrings #bestpresentaward"

In a bid to control the skyrocketing prices of onion in the retail market, the Narendra Modi led BJP government will import 11,000 Metric Tons (MT) of onion from Turkey in addition to 6,090 MT from Egypt.

Meanwhile, talking about Akshay, he was on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his upcoming film, Good Newwz along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film is hitting the screens on December 27, 2019.