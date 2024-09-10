This Akshay Kumar film was made for Rs 17 crores, became superhit, but he does not want his kids to watch it because..

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has worked in all kinds of films in his career, be it comedy, horror, or action. Every year, Akshay Kumar releases 3-4 films for his loyal audience that often earn well at the box office. But, do you know there is one film that Akshay Kumar has worked in, which he never wants to show his children?

A few years back, Akshay Kumar, who was present at an award show, was asked by the host, Radhika Apte, which film of his he wouldn’t want his children to see.

To this, Akshay Kumar said, "Garam Masala". Revealing the reason behind the same, Akshay Kumar said, "Kyunki uske andhar I am dating 4 girls at one time. Main kahunga bete, woh zamana beeth gaya, usse bhool jao. Aaj kal ladkiyon ke paas makeup ke saaman se zyada tracking ka saaman bahut hota hai. Woh aapko track karlengi, yeh sab cheezein bhool jao (Because in that film I am dating four girls at one time. I would tell him that generation was different, so just forget it. In today’s times, girls own more tracking devices than makeup, so they can track you quite easily)."

'Garam Masala', starring Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Paresh Rawal, Rimi Sen, Neha Dhupia, and Rajpal Yadav, was released in 2005. The film was directed by Priyadarshan. It is a remake of Priyadarshan's own 1985 Malayalam comedy 'Boeing Boeing' which was a remake of the 1965 American film of the same name.

Made on a budget of Rs 17 crore, 'Garam Masala' was a commercial success, earning Rs 54.65 crore at the box office.

