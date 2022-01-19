Akshay Kumar exposes Lucknow event company claiming actor to be chief guest at award show

Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest and most popular actors in Bollywood. The actor recently exposed an event company based in Lucknow that claimed Akshay to be the chief guest at an awards show in the Uttar Pradesh capital.

Named Business Icon Awards 2022, the event is scheduled to be held on 23 January at Hotel Taj, Lucknow. The event planning company Elite Production had shared a poster with the 'Atrangi Re' actor as its chief guest on its Instagram handle that read, "Get recognized for your contribution to the world of business, Superstar Akshay Kumar will reward you for your performance."



When one of Akshay's fans posted a tweet on Twitter that read, "Update: Guru ji Shri @akshaykumar will be visiting Lucknow on 23 Jan to attend Business Icon Awards 2022!", the actor quickly quote-tweeted him informing everyone that the news is completely false. He wrote, "As much as I would love to visit Lucknow soon, this news is absolutely untrue."

As much as I would love to visit Lucknow soon, this news is absolutely untrue. https://t.co/XfJ6yqo6U2 January 14, 2022



On the work front, Akshay's last theatrical release 'Sooryavanshi' was a blockbuster success. The actor was also seen in a pivotal role in the romantic drama 'Atrangi Re', which was released on an OTT platform. His upcoming project 'Prithviraj', which was scheduled to release on 21 January, has been postponed due to rising Covid-19 cases in the nation.

On Tuesday (18 January), Akshay locked Holi 2022 for his action-comedy 'Bachchan Pandey' and released two new posters for the Farhad Samji directorial. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pankaj Tripathi, Arshad Warsi, Prateik Babbar, and Abhimanyu Singh. It is reportedly the remake of the 2014 Tamil crime-comedy film 'Jigarthanda' that featured Siddharth, Bobby Simha, and Lakshmi Menon in lead roles. The film will clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera on 18th March 2022.