Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi team up for 'Selfiee', drop first teaser- WATCH

Dharma Productions with the south superstar & producer, Prithviraj Sukumaran along with Magic Frames who are marking their big Hindi cinema debut with this story, and Cape of Good Films are all set to tap into a drama-comedy with the remake of ‘Driving License’, a super hit Malayalam film.

It will be incredibly exciting to see Akshay & Emraan create magic on-screen together for the very first time, adding a punch of their own versatility as actors. The audience is in for a uniquely crafted story that takes them on a drama-filled hilarious break. Carrying forward the legacy of contemporary storytelling and driving Hindi cinema with a diverse set of talent & genre of stories, we are hopeful that with ‘Selfiee’ the audience will be able to appreciate this light-hearted film.

Akshay Kumar dropped the teaser of ‘Selfiee’ on social media. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Presenting #selfiee, a journey that will drive you towards loads of entertainment, laughter and emotions. Shooting begins soon!.”

‘Selfiee’, directed by Raj Mehta & produced by (Late) Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta and Listin Stephen is set to hit the cinemas in 2022. The principal photography begins soon!