Akshay Kumar drops the sweetest birthday wish for wife Twinkle Khanna

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar who is currently vacationing in the Maldives with his author-wife Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara, on Wednesday took to his Instagram handle to wish the latter on her birthday.

Sharing a happy photo with his wife, relaxing on a hammock overlooking the pristine blue Maldivian waters and clear sky, Akshay Kumar penned a short yet sweet note for Twinkle.

"With you by my side, even the blues are easy to take in my stride… Happy birthday Tina," Akshay Kumar wrote.

In the photo, while Tina is seen in a denim playsuit, Akshay is seen donning a co-ord set, both sporting shades of blue. The couple is also seen sporting sunglasses and smiling ear to ear for the click.

Meanwhile, December 29 is not just special in the Kumar-Khanna family because it's Twinkle's birthday. The day is extra special because it also marks Twinkle's megastar father Rajesh Khanna's birth anniversary.

Consequently, taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, Twinkle posted a monochrome throwback picture in which she can be seen giving a peck on her father`s cheek.

Further, she wrote, "He always said I was the best present he could have ever received, as I tumbled feet first into the world on his birthday. A little star looking up at the biggest one in the galaxy. It's our day together, now and forever."

On the eve of superstar Rajesh Khanna's 79th birth anniversary on Tuesday, producer Nikhil Dwivedi announced a biopic on the iconic star, for whom the term 'superstar' was originally coined.

The film will be based on Gautam Chintamani's bestseller, 'Dark Star: The Loneliness Of Being Rajesh Khanna'.