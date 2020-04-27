Akshay Kumar donates Rs 2 crore to Mumbai Police Foundation, says 'we are safe and alive because of them'

After donating Rs 25 crore to PM Cares Fund to fight the coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar donated Rs 2 crore to the Mumbai Police Foundation. The actor made his contribution keeping in mind the recent demise of Mumbai Police head constables Chandrakant Pendurkar and Sandip Surve as the police are working relentlessly to maintain law and order amid the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

Mumbai Police thanked Akshay for their contribution and tweeted on Monday, "Mumbai Police thanks @akshaykumar for contributing Rs 2 Crore to the Mumbai Police Foundation. Your contribution will go a long way in safeguarding the lives of those who are committed to safeguarding the city - the men and women of Mumbai Police! #MumbaiPoliceFoundation." Reacting to their tweet, Akshay said, "I salute @MumbaiPolice head constables Chandrakant Pendurkar & Sandip Surve, who laid their lives fighting Corona. I have done my duty, I hope you will too. Let’s not forget we are safe and alive because of them."

Earlier this month, the Mission Mangal actor had donated Rs 3 crore to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the manufacture of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), masks, and rapid testing kits, in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be seen playing a tough cop in Sooryavanshi, which is the next film in director Rohit Shetty’s cop-drama universe, also starring Katrina Kaif. The film which was to release on March 24 was postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing lockdown in the country. The announcement was made by the makers on their social media handles.