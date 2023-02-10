Akshay Kumar does bhangra with Mohanlal in unseen video, fans marvel at Malayalam star's energy: 'Two Manjulika hunters'

Akshay Kumar-Mohanlal

On Friday morning, Akshay Kumar dropped an unseen video of him dancing with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal at a wedding. Kumar who'll next be seen in Selfiee was seen doing the Bhangra on the beats of dhol with the regional icon. As per a few netizens, the video is from the celebrations of Priyadarshan's son Siddharth's wedding.

Akshay shared the video with the caption, "I’ll forever remember this dance with you @Mohanlal Sir. Absolutely memorable moment."

Watch the video

For the unversed, Akshay Kumar has starred in two of Mohanlal film's official Hindi remakes, Bhool Bhulaiyaa (remake of Mohanlal's Manichitrathazhu) and Khatta Meetha (remake of Vellanakalude Nadu). Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan broke the internet on Saturday, February 4, when the two superstars danced to the Main Khiladi track from Akshay's upcoming film Selfiee. The latest song video shows him and Emraan dancing together, along with the film's female leads Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Talking about Selfiee, which releases in cinemas on February 24, the Raj Mehta film is the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving License. Akshay and Emraan will be seen in the roles played by Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu respectively in the original. The 2019 film was directed by Lal Jr. aka Jean Paul Lal. Mohanlal was last seen Alone.