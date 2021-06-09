When Akshay Kumar created meme template for popular 'Phir Hera Pheri' dialogue '25 din mein paisa double'

Akshay Kumar's movies become fodder for memes in no time and they all just crack one up instantly. The actor has been a part of several blockbuster movies but when it comes to memes, two of his films bag the top prize. Yes, we are talking about 'Hera Pheri' and its sequel 'Phir Hera Pheri'. Every scene is meme-worthy and leaves people in splits even when they think about it. Now as 'Phir Hera Pheri' clocks 15 years of its release, let's throwback to the time when Akshay shared a photo with a caption as popular dialogue from the film

Earlier this year, Akshay gave a new meme template to Phir Hera Pheri's popular dialogue '25 din mein paisa double'. The actor took to his Instagram page and shared a candid click posing in a stylish look. Akshay is seen sporting a black T-Shirt and black jeans with yellow headphones around his neck. He completed his look with black shades and red sneakers while carried a yellow box in his hand.

Akshay posted the photo with a hilarious caption stating, "When you know the ‘25 din mein paisa double scheme’."

Check out the photo below:

Hera Pheri is directed by Priyadarshan and earlier during an interaction when the filmmaker was asked about reuniting with Akshay again, he had said in 2019, "It is a comedy. I'm currently writing it and will start working on it next year around September-October. Fortunately, Akshay has not been doing many comedies. He did this Housefull 4 and it didn't do really well, the way he wanted it to be."

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty had said, "Talks are on with Priyadarshan for the third part. It should happen by the end of the year. There is a lot of discussion around it. I am excited about it."