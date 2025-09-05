Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Akshay Kumar contributes Rs 5 crore for Punjab floods relief, calls it 'sewa, not donation': 'My very small contribution'

Talking about the Punjab floods, Akshay Kumar said, "I pray that the natural calamity that has struck my brothers and sisters in Punjab passes soon. Rab mehr kare."

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 05, 2025, 08:02 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

In Punjab, the rising water levels of Beas, Satluj, Ravi and Ghaggar rivers have resulted in floods, that have affected 1650 villages in all its 23 districts and have submerged over 1.75 lakh acres of farmland, affecting thousands of people and causing massive damage to property and infrastucture. Akshay Kumar has stepped forward and contributed Rs 5 crore for the relief work.

Talking to Hindustan Times, the National Award-winning actor said, "I am giving Rs 5 crore for buying relief material for the Punjab flood victims, but who am I to 'donate' to anyone? I feel blessed when I get an opportunity to extend a helping hand. For me, it's my sewa, my very small contribution. I pray that the natural calamity that has struck my brothers and sisters in Punjab passes soon. Rab mehr kare."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar is looking forward to his fourth release of the year - Jolly LLB 3, after Sky Force, Kesari Chapter 2, Housefull 5. Jolly LLB 3 is the third installment in the legal drama series. The 2013 release Jolly LLB starred Arshad Warsi as Jagdish Tyagi aka Jolly, and the 2017 sequel Jolly LLB 2 featured Akshay Kumar as Jagdishwar Mishra aka Jolly. Now, Arshad's Jagish and Akshay's Jagdishwar have reunited in the upcoming threequel.

Slated to release on September 19, the Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi-starrer will clash at the box office with Anurag Kashyap's crime drama Nishaanchi, that marks the acting debut of Bal Thackeray's grandson Aaishvary Thackeray. It also stars Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles.

