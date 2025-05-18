Akshay Kumar has completed Bhooth Bangla, and also gave a glimpse of his chemistry with Wamiqa Gabbi. Fans are eagerly waiting for the film, and many are already calling it the 'biggest horror-comedy'.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has officially wrapped up filming for his upcoming movie Bhooth Bangla. Directed by Priyadarshan, this film is one of the most eagerly awaited horror comedies in Indian cinema. It also marks the return of the Akshay-Priyadarshan duo on the big screen after 15 years.

To announce the wrap-up, Akshay shared a fun behind-the-scenes video from the shoot on Instagram. The clip features him and actress Wamiqa Gabbi, with a beautiful waterfall in the background. Dressed casually in joggers and a green shirt, Akshay is seen dancing happily in the video.

Along with the video, he wrote, "And that's a wrap on #BhoothBangla! My seventh madcap adventure with the ever-inventive Priyan sir, my second outing with the unstoppable Ekta, and my first but hopefully not the last, magical journey with the ever-surprising Wamiqa. Grateful for the madness, the magic, and the memories."

Fans quickly flooded the comments section, calling the movie a sure-shot hit. One fan commented, "Ye movie mere liye hogi Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2." Another wrote, "India's biggest horror comedy film is loading." Someone else added, "Akshay Kumar ka alag he swag hota hai."

The film features a strong ensemble cast including Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Asrani, and Wamiqa Gabbi alongside Akshay. According to the makers, Bhooth Bangla was filmed in Rajasthan, Jaipur, and Hyderabad.

It’s being produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, along with Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films. The film is co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali. The story is by Akash A Kaushik, with the screenplay written by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair, and Priyadarshan. Dialogues are by Rohan Shankar. Bhooth Bangla is slated for theatrical release on April 2, 2026.