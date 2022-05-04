Akshay Kumar completes 30 years in Bollywood, YRF releases special Prithviraj poster

Yash Raj Films/Instagram

Akshay Kumar recently completed 30 years in the Hindi film industry as his debut film Saugandh was released in 1991 and now the actor is gearing up for his next film Prithviraj based on life and valour of the fearless and mighty Prithviraj Chauhan. The film is directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films or YRF.

YRF celebrated the actor’s special milestone by creating a new Prithviraj poster that featured every single film that Akshay has been a part of. The team caught Akshay by surprise with this poster unveiling activity and he was deeply overwhelmed by the gesture.

In the video, Akshay is seen saying, “It didn’t even cross my mind that this activity is happening to celebrate my 30 years in cinema! It’s fascinating that 30 years have passed since my first film Saugandh! The first shot of my film career was at Ooty and it was an action shot! Thank you very much for this gesture. This is really special.”

Talking about the upcoming historical, Akshay is essaying the titular role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly against the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor. The director Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi is best known for directing the television epic Chanakya and the critically acclaimed film Pinjar.

The ethereally gorgeous Manushi Chhillar, who made India proud by winning the Miss World 2017 pageant, makes her debut as Prithviraj’s beloved Sanyogita. Set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, it is one of the most awaited films of 2022.



READ | Akshay Kumar steps down as tobacco company's brand ambassador, apologises to fans



Apart from Prithviraj, Akshay Kumar has multiple films in his kitty including Raksha Bandhan, OMG 2, Selfiee, Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake, and Ram Setu.