Akshay Kumar chose to play Raju after Priyadarshan offered him Shyam's role in Hera Pheri: 'Let Suniel Shetty be the hero'

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's first collaboration was the 2000 cult classic Hera Pheri, that also featured Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. The duo are set to reunite after 14 years in the horror comedy Bhooth Bangla slated to release on April 10.

Akshay Kumar is all set to reunite with Priyadarshan after 14 years in Bhooth Bangla. Their association began in 2000 with Hera Pheri. The crime comedy revolved around a quirky garage owner Baburao Ganpatrao Apte (Paresh Rawal), a cunning loafer Raju (Kumar) and a struggling pauper Shyam (Suneil Shetty) who find themselves in the middle of a kidnapping case due to a wrong number. In a recent joint interview with IANS, the actor and the filmmaker recalled fond memories from their first collaboration Hera Pheri.

When asked how their association started with Hera Pheri, Priyadarshan said, "I was telling Akshay about the role. It was a natural hero–heroine concept, and when I narrated the whole thing, he said, 'I don’t want this. I will play the other guy.'" Further clarifying, Akshay added, "Actually, he wanted me to play Shyam's role because there was a heroine opposite him and everything was there." Priyadarshan continued the conversation and revealed, "Suddenly, he said, 'I don't want to play this role. Let Suniel Shetty be the hero; I will play the other guy.'" Akshay further stated, "I told him I would play second fiddle to him. So, I played Raju's role."

When probed further on why he chose to play Raju instead of Shyam, Kumar answered, "Because I had never done such a role before, someone so mischievous. I had mostly done action roles and 'seedha' (gentle) roles in films like Dhadkan and Ek Rishta. When he was narrating Hera Pheri, I found that the character was crazy about money. So I requested him for Raju's role." The film went on to become a commercial success and cult classic. Akshay, Suneil, and Paresh returned with its sequel Phir Hera Pheri in 2006, which was directed by Neeraj Vora and also became hit. Now, the trio along with the filmmaker are reuniting again for Hera Pheri 3.

Coming back to Bhooth Bangla, the horror comedy also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Mithila Palkar, Rajpal Yadav, and late Asrani. The film is slated to hit theatres on April 10. After Bhooth Bangla, Akshay and Priyadarshan also have the psychological crime thriller Haiwaan lined up for release later this year. Also featuring Saif Ali Khan, Haiwaan is the official remake of Priyadarshan's own 2016 Malayalam movie Oppam featuring Mohanlal and Samuthirakani.

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