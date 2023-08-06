Headlines

Bollywood

Akshay Kumar celebrates Friendship Day as he sings and dances to Kya Hua Tera Wada with friends in amusing clip

Akshay Kumar is awaiting the release of the satirical comedy-drama OMG 2, which clashes at the box office with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 on August 11.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 01:40 PM IST

On Friendship Day 2023, Akshay Kumar took to Instagram and shared an amusing clip in which he and his group of friends are seen holding various household items and singing and dancing to the retro iconic track Kya Hua Tera Wada, originally crooned by Mohammed Rafi and Sushma Shrestha for Nasir Hussain's 1977 blockbuster Hum Kisise Kum Naheen.

Captioning his video, Akshay wrote, "दोस्तों के साथ मस्ती करने का कोई मुक़ाबला नहीं (There is no competition to having fun with friends) No matter what age or stage, my friends bring out the inner child in me. May God bless everyone with the joy of friendship. #Friendship Day". His video instantly went viral on social media.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay will be seen next in the satirical comedy OMG 2, which is the sequel to his 2012 comedy OMG – Oh My God! released 11 years back in 2012. The Amit Rai directorial also features Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Pavan Malhotra, Govind Namdev, and Arun Govil in prominent roles.

Slated to release in cinemas worldwide on August 11, OMG 2 will clash at the box office with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2, which is also the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar. The Anil Sharma directorial also features his own son Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, and Simran Chopra in key roles.

After OMG 2, Akshay has three other films lined up for release. The first of them is The Great Indian Rescue, based on the life of the mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, which will arrive in theatres on October 5. The Hindi remake of Suriya's critically-acclaimed Tamil film Soorarai Pottru will hit theatres on February 16 next year. His third film is the actioner Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which is slated to release on the occasion of Eid 2024.

