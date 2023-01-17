Akshay Kumar celebrates 22nd wedding anniversary of 'two imperfect people' with Twinkle Khanna, drops adorable photo

Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are among the couple who have made the term 'power couple' popular in Bollywood. After spending 22 years together, going through every thick-n-thin in their life, Akki and Tina have set an example for several romantic duos out there.

Today, the actor dropped a photo of him with Twinkle and celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary. Sharing the photo on his social media, Kumar called them 'imperfect people stuck together,' and wrote, "Two imperfect people who have perfectly been stuck together since twenty-two years! Happy anniversary Tina (kiss emoji)."

Here's the photo

Two imperfect people who have perfectly been stuck together since twenty-two years! Happy anniversary Tina pic.twitter.com/acVf5jOsn3 January 17, 2023

For the unversed, Akshay and Twinkle got married on January 17, 2001, and they are proud parents of son Aarav and daughter Nitara. As per the report of BollywoodShaadis, the two actors met during a magazine shoot for Filmfare. In one of Akshay's early interviews with Filmfare, he said, "I met Twinkle for the first time during a photo session with Jayesh Seth. I still have that photograph. Thank you Filmfare!"

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will next be seen with Emraan Hashmi in comedy-drama Selfiee. On Sunday, Akshay Kumar dropped the first look motion poster of the film Selfiee starring Emraan Hashmi. Sharing the poster, Akshay revealed the release date of the film. He tweeted, “Fans make a star. Fans can also break a star! Find out what happens when a fan turns against his Idol. Watch #Selfiee in cinemas on Feb 24th.”

Selfiee, directed by Raj Mehta & produced by (Late) Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta and Listin Stephen is set to hit the cinemas in on February 24. Apart from Selfiee, Akshay will also be seen in Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.