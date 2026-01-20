FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Akshay Kumar car accident: Mumbai Police arrests Mercedes driver, files case against him; details inside

The case against the accused, identified as one Radheshyam Rai was filed under sections 281, 125(A), and 125(B) of the BNS. On Monday night, the speeding Mercedes car rear-ended an auto-rickshaw in Juhu, causing it to overturn and ram into a car in the security entourage of Akshay Kumar.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 20, 2026, 05:55 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Akshay Kumar car accident: Mumbai Police arrests Mercedes driver, files case against him; details inside
The Juhu Police Station in Mumbai has taken into custody the driver of a speeding car and registered a case of rash and negligent driving against him, Mumbai Police said on Monday. On Monday night, the speeding Mercedes car rear-ended an auto-rickshaw in Juhu, causing it to overturn and ram into a car in the security entourage of Akshay Kumar. As per the Mumbai Police, two people got injured following a collision between two cars and an auto rickshaw.

The case against the accused, identified as one Radheshyam Rai was filed under sections 281, 125(A), and 125(B) of the BNS. Further details regarding the incident are awaited. Meanwhile, videos from the accident site emerged online, capturing locals helping authorities pull an injured man safely from the wreckage. The auto-rickshaw driver also sustained injuries, and his condition is "serious", as per his brother.

"The incident took place at around 8:30 pm. My brother's rickshaw was completely destroyed. His condition is serious. Our only request is that my brother gets proper medical treatment, the required medicines, and compensation be provided for the damaged rickshaw," Mohammed Sameer, brother of the auto-rickshaw's driver, told ANI.

Akshay is yet to comment on the incident. The actor has, over the years, been placed under heightened personal security owing to his high public profile, political visibility, and occasional threat perceptions linked to his celebrity status. His frequent portrayal of nationalist and military roles, coupled with outspoken public positions on certain issues, has also been cited as a factor behind precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay has three films lined up for release in 2026. The first is the horror comedy Bhooth Bangla, which reunites him with acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan after their string of hit comedies in 2000s. The actor-director also have the action thriller Haiwaan lined up for release this year. Kumar will also be seen in the ensemble comedy Welcome To The Jungle.

