Akshay Kumar calls reports of him 'returning' as pan masala brand ambassador 'fake news': ‘I have not…’

Akshay Kumar calls reports of him 'returning' as pan masala brand ambassador 'fake news'

After an ad of a pan masala brand featuring Akshay Kumar with Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan went viral on social media, netizens have been slamming Akshay for promoting the brand after promising to step away from it last year. However, the actor has finally broken the silence and slammed the ‘fake news’ of 'returning' as an ambassador.

On Monday, a new advertisement for a pan masala brand featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar went viral on social media. Netizens were unhappy with Akshay as he apologized last year after facing backlash and promised to step away. However, now the actor has clarified that the ads were made in 2021 and slammed news portals claiming that he ‘returned as brand ambassador for Vimal’.

‘Returns’ as ambassador? Here’s some fact check for you Bollywood Hungama, if by chance you are interested in things other than fake news. These ads were shot on 13th October, 2021. I have not had anything to do with the brand ever since I publicly announced the discontinuation… — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 9, 2023

Replying to an article that said “Akshay Kumar returns as the brand ambassador of Vimal pan masala”, the actor wrote on Twitter, “Returns'as ambassador? Here's some fact check for you Bollywood Hungama, if by chance you are interested in things other than fake news. These ads were shot on 13th October 2021. I have not had anything to do with the brand ever since I publicly announced the discontinuation of the endorsement. They can legally run the already-shot ads till the end of next month. Chill and do some real news.”

Netizens reacted to his clarification and some said that he should have returned the money to completely disassociate himself from the brand. One of the comments read, “But as a responsible person you could have returned every penny you took and asked the brand to not run your ads. Even if it was not legally possible you should have donated every penny to some cancer hospital and started a campaign to reduce addiction in youth.” Another wrote, “Return their money and they will stop showing you in their ad. It’s simple.” Some also came in support of the actor and applauded him for confronting the ‘fake news’.

Last year, Akshay Kumar faced backlash after he was featured in one of the ads for Vimal Pan Masala. After facing the backlash, the actor apologized to the audience and promised to step away from the brand and never promote it again.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is currently seen in the movie Mission Raniganj. Helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the rescue thriller tells the story of a real hero Jaswant Singh Gill, an engineer who saved the lives of 65 miners trapped in a flooded coal mine and carried out the biggest rescue mission in India.

Produced by Pooja Entertainment, the film also stars Parineeti Chopra, Pawan Malhotra, Kumud Mishra, Ravi Kishan, and others in key roles. The film was released in theatres on September 6 and has been garnering much love from the audience.