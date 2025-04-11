Akshay Kumar has finally reacted to Jaya Bachchan's criticism of his film, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Akshay Kumar has reacted to Jaya Bachchan's criticism over his film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Recently, Akki attended a press conference of Kersari Chapter 2. During the media interaction, Kumar was asked to comment on people within the film industry who criticise his choice of films, which are related to social issues or patriotic themes.

The Khiladi actor replied, "Mujhe nahi lagta kisi ne criticise kiya hoga un filmon ko. Koi bewakoof hi hoga jo criticise karega filmon ko jo maine banai hai, jaise Padman, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Airlift, Kesari, Kesari 2. Maine dil se yeh filmein banai hai. Mujhe nahi lagta kisi ne criticise kiya hai (I don't think anyone would have criticised those films. Only a fool would criticise the films I have made, like Padman, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Airlift, Kesari, and Kesari 2. I have made these films from my heart. I don't think anyone has criticised them)."

Then Kumar was informed that Jaya Bachchan recently spoke ill about her film Toilet, stating that she would never watch a film with such a name. When asked to react to Jaya's comment, Akshay added, "Ab agar unhone kaha hai toh sahi hoga. Mujhe nahi pata. Agar Toilet: Ek Prem Katha bana ke maine koi galat kaam kiya hai, toh woh sahi hoga (Now if she has said it, then it would be right. I don't know. If I have done something wrong by making Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, then she's right)."

For the unversed, in a conclave, Jaya Bachchan remarked about Akki's film, and said, "Look at the name of the film; I would never go to watch such movies. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha—is this even a name? Is it a good title? Please tell me, how many of you would watch a film with such a title?" After a few hands were raised, Jaya Bachchan quickly stated, "The film is a flop." Kesari Chapter 2 will be released in cinemas on April 18.