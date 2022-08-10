Akshay Kumar calls Bhumi Pednekar 'secure actor' ahead of Raksha Bandhan's release, says 'starry tantrums...'

Akshay Kumar-Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Ahead of his highly-anticipated film Raksha Bandhan's release, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar penned an appreciation post for his co-star Bhumi Pednekar on Instagram. In his post, Akshay Kumar mentioned that his respect for Bhumi has increased as the actress agreed to do a film where there is no particular central female lead. Raksha Bandhan is set to release in theatres on August 11.

"Starry tantrums, what starry tantrums? Yahaan khud hi fan ban na padta hai. Jokes aside, this is an appreciation post for my friend and co-star @bhumipednekar , to agree to do a film which is titled #RakshaBandhan and features 4 sisters. It speaks volumes about her security as an actor," he wrote.

Sharing Akshay's post on Instagram Story, Bhumi replied, "@akshaykumar (red heart emoji) just love for you and @aanandlrai sir."

Directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon, the film is produced by Colour Yellow Productions, Zee Studios, and Alka Hiranandani in association with Cape Of Good Films.

Apart from Akshay and Bhumi, Raksha Bandhan also stars Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth who will be seen as Khiladi Kumar's sisters. The film was shot in Delhi last year.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha will also release in the theatres on August 11. The clash of the two highly-anticipated films starring the Bollywood superstars will be an interesting one as trade pundits wait to see which movie will perform better at the box office.