Akshay Kumar suggested Karan Johar to invite Ravi Kishan on Koffee with Karan 9, and the result looks hilarious. Check out the promo.

The next guests on Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan Season 9 will surely make the best episode of the season, as we will have Akshay Kumar and actor-politician Ravi Kishan. The makers have released a new promo, giving a glimpse of the fun-filled episode, which sees the two actors sharing laughs, exchanging jokes, and even dancing together.

In the promo, Karan Johar introduces Akshay as a Bollywood star who is “Punjabi by blood” before welcoming Ravi Kishan, whom he calls the “Brad Pitt of Bihar”. The filmmaker also says that Gen Z has taken a liking to the actor-politician. Ravi makes an energetic entry with his popular dialogue, “Zindagi jhandwa, phir bhi ghamandwa (Life is a mess, yet still full of pride).”

Here's the viral promo

The conversation soon turns into a fun moment when Akshay shows interest in learning Ravi’s viral hookstep. The two actors then take to the dance floor, with Ravi teaching Akshay his signature moves. Karan also reveals that it was Akshay’s idea to bring Ravi Kishan on the show. Ravi, in turn, appreciates the actor for making the suggestion.

Netizens react to Akshay-Ravi promo

Soon, the promo went viral, with netizens calling it the biggest episode of the season. A netizen wrote, "kya mast episode hone wala hai." Another netizen wrote, "Akshay Kumar ki baatein sun ke lag raha hai it’s gonna be amazing." One of the netizens wrote, "After watching the last episode, this one will be a stressbuster." An internet user wrote, " Okay, finally a full entertainment episode." Another internet user wrote, "ab maza double hone wala hai."

Ravi Kishan and Akshay Kumar's upcoming films

On the work front, Ravi Kishan will be seen in Suryaa. The movie was supposed to be released on November 20, but due to objections from IMA, the release has been stalled. Akshay Kumar will next be seen in sci-fi actioner Samuk.

(With inputs from ANI)