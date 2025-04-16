Salman Khan suffered a major downfall after his Sikandar tanked at the box office. Several fans and moviegoers are worried about his fate. However, Khan's Mujhse Shaadi Karogi's co-star, Akshay Kumar has supported him, and declared, "Tiger zinda rahega."

Salman Khan may have a dull phase at the box office. His recent film, Sikandar, may have flopped at the box office, but 'Tiger Zinda Hai aur zinda rahega'. This is what Bhaijaan's friend and co-star Akshay Kumar said. Recently, Akki attended the special screening of the upcoming movie Kesari Chapter 2 in Delhi. While exiting from the cinema mall, a reporter from Hindustan Times reached out to Kumar and asked him about Salman Khan and his recent box office debacle, Sikandar. The reporter asked the actor to share his views over the downfall of Salman, and how his films are missing to hit the bullseye.

Akshay voiced in support of his Mujhse Shaadi Karogi co-star, and said, "Tiger Zinda Hai, aur humesha zinda rahega. Salman ek aisi nasal ka Tiger hai jo zindagi mein kabhi mar nahi sakta. Mera dost hai. He'll always be there (Tiger is alive, and will always be alive. Salman is a breed of tiger that can never die in life. He is my friend. Hell always be there)."

"Tiger Zinda hai aur hanesh rahega. #SalmanKhan ek aise nasal ka tiger hai jo kabhi marr nahi sakta," says #AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/V6j6MGO2Ek — (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) April 15, 2025

Akki's words for Salman went viral in no time, and Khan's fans have been praising him. Khiladi Kumar's words echoed what many trade pundits and avid moviegoers are saying. Salman is there and will be there. All he needs is one good film to bounce back.

Salman Khan's message after Sikandar's failure

Days after Sikandar's release, Salman shared two photos from his rigorous workout session. Salman admitted the fate of Sikandar and thanked his fans for motivating him. In the caption, he wrote, "Thank u for the motivation."

About Sikandar

Salman Khan's last film, Sikandar was released on March 30. The movie met with mixed to negative reviews, and underperformed at the box office. Despite being an Eid release, Sikandar could only gross Rs 183 crore worldwide in 17 days. As per the production house, the movie has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark, but it is still an underperformer, considering Salman's impecible box office pull.