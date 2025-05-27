Akshay Kumar has finally broken the silence on Paresh Rawal leaving the Hera Pheri 3 franchise in midway, and despite their legal tiff, Kumar defended Rawal.

Akshay Kumar has finally reacted to Paresh Rawal's exit from Hera Pheri 3, and despite their legal tussle, Khiladi Kumar defended Rawal. On Tuesday, Akshay and others launched the trailer of Housefull 5. During the press conference, a journalist asked about his reaction to Paresh's exit, and also shared that his decision to quit the iconic franchise is being called 'stupid' by netizens.

Akshay stood up for his co-star, and said, "Sabse pehle main yeh kahunga ki using this kind of word for my co-star like 'foolish', I don't appreciate it. And that's not right. 32 saal se mein unke saath kaam karte aaya hu. He's a great actor. I really admire him. Jo bhi kuch hai. I don't think so, this is the place to discuss that. Whatever has to happen...it's a very serious matter. It's going to be handled by the court. So I don't think I am going to speak about it here."

About Hera Pheri 3 controversy

Paresh Rawal announced his exit from the franchise on X, leaving moviegoers, fans, and team Hera Pheri 3 shocked. The upcoming movie is co-produced by Akshay Kumar under his banner Cape of Good Films. Rawal received a legal notice from Akshay's production house over his 'unprofessionalism'. Paresh's representative confirmed that the film didn't go on floors, they just shot a promo, and Rawal agreed to the film without a bound script, due to his relationship with Akki. He further confirmed that Paresh has returned his signing amount with termination, and dismissed the allegations of being called 'unprofessional.'