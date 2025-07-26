Akshay Kumar breaks silence on Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara success: 'Vaise bhi ab main...'

Akshay Kumar admitted that he hasn't watched Saiyaara yet; however, he has only heard good things about it. "It’s a good sign. Ek newcomer ki film itni chalna bohot hi badi baat hai (It is a big deal for a newcomer's film to do so well). I really welcome them to the industry."

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Bollywood debut, Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and backed by Aditya Chopra, is taking the box office by storm. Saiyaara has quickly become one of the finest films of a debutant in recent years. With this, many people within the industry are calling them the superstars of the next generation. Now, weighing in on the success of their debut film, Akshay Kumar has shared his thoughts about Saiyaara's success and what it means for the film industry.

What did Akshay Kumar say about Saiyaara's success?

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Akshay Kumar said, "I think it’s the best thing that has happened. Humari Hindi film industry ke liye bohot acchi baat hai ki ek newcomer, naya ladka nayi ladki, ki film chal gayi hai (It is a very good thing for our Hindi film industry that a newcomer, a new boy, a new girl, have delivered a hit film). I think I welcome them and I am very happy. Sacchi main keh raha hoon, it is such a good thing. Vaise bhi ab main dekh raha hoon humari industry main ahiste ahiste karke filme chalna shuru hui hain (I am telling you the truth, it is such a good thing. Anyway, now I am seeing that slowly films have started working in our industry)."

Akshay Kumar reviews Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara

Akshay Kumar admitted that he hasn't watched Saiyaara yet; however, he has only heard good things about it. "It’s a good sign. Ek newcomer ki film itni chalna bohot hi badi baat hai (It is a big deal for a newcomer's film to do so well). I really welcome them to the industry. They have done a good job. Mere ek cousin ne dekhi thi, maine abhi tak nahi dekhi hai. Main zaroor jaake dekhoonga. Mere ek cousin ne dekhi thi, unhone bataya ki they really enjoyed it (One of my cousins had seen it, I haven't seen it yet. I will definitely go and see it. One of my cousins had seen it, he told me that you really enjoyed it), and both the boy and girl are amazing. Mohit Suri has done an excellent job, and uske jo songs ke choices hain, that is amazing. We all know that it’s amazing."

Saiyaara box office collection

Saiyaara stars Ahaan Panday as Krish Kapoor, a troubled musician, who forms a deep bond with Vaani Batra, a shy poet, played by Aneet Padda. The film had a worldwide release on July 18 and has already crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office.

