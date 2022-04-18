Akshay Kumar, Bipasha Basu, others congratulate R Madhavan after his son Vedaant wins Gold at Danish Open

Credit: R Madhavan- Akshay Kumar-Bipasha Basu/Instagram

R. Madhavan’s son, Vedaant Madhavan made India proud once again by winning a gold medal for the country at the Danish Open in Copenhagen. Interestingly, Vedaant had only a couple of days ago won a silver for India at the same competition.

Madhavan took to social media to share the happy news. "And so, today the winning streak continues... Vedaant Madhavan gets gold at the Denmark open," he said and thanked all those who had helped Vedaant achieve."

Bollywood celebs including Akshay Kumar, Bipasha Basu, and Kailash Kher have congratulated the proud father and his son Vedaant for the youngster’s achievement.

Akshay Kumar tweeted, “These young boys Sajan and Vedaant have made us all proud. Am sure it’s an amazing feeling as a parent, @ActorMadhavan. Heartiest Congratulations.”

Bipasha Basu wrote, “So proud. God bless him. More power to him.”

Huma S Qureshi wrote, “Congratulations to the champ !! So proud.”

Kailash Kher tweeted, “We used to adore and admire you as a person, now @VedaantMadhavan. winning our heart with such dedication and passion. Wow.. A great example of Hardwork, Values and character to be followed by everyone..”

Actress Keerthy Suresh too congratulated Vedaant. She tweeted, "Kudos to the champion Vedaant Madhavan.Your achievement is an inspiration to all !! Congratulations to the proud father, Maddy sir."



This isn’t the first time that Vedaant has won medals in swimming. Last year, the 16-year-old swimmer had won four silver medals and three bronze medals at the 47th Junior National Aquatic Championships which were held in Bangalore.

Before that in March last year, Vedaant had won a bronze at the Latvian Open Swimming Champion event. (With inputs from IANS)