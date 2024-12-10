Akshay Kumar revealed on Tuesday that his upcoming horror comedy, Bhooth Bangla, will be released in theatres on April 2, 2026.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar announced on Tuesday that his upcoming horror comedy, Bhooth Bangla, which he is collaborating on with director Priyadarshan, will be released in theatres on April 2, 2026.

The actor, who has worked with the veteran filmmaker on several hit comedies such as Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Bhagam Bhag, also said he has commenced filming on the movie.

Akshay shared the update on his official X page. "Beyond excited to be on set with my favourite @priyadarshandir as we begin the shoot of our horror comedy #BhoothBangla today.

"Yeh darr aur hasi ka double dose aapke liye ready hoga 2nd April, 2026 ko! Tab tak ke liye aapke best wishes chahiye (sic)" the actor captioned the release date poster of the film. "Bhooth Bangla" reunites Akshay and Priyadarshan after 14 years. Their last feature film was 2010's political satire "Khatta Meetha".

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, the two stalwarts of the 90s have made a big statement, pointing out the lack of unity in Bollywood. Recently the two actors attended the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in Delhi. During the conversation, the host asked the guests about the strengths and weaknesses of the Hindi film industry. And also asked if they think that the South industry is more united than Bollywood.

Akshay noted that the industry lacks unity and said, "I agree that we don't have much unity. I don't know what Ajay thinks." Then the Dilwale actor acknowledged Khiladi Kumar's views and added, "That's what I think, and that's what I keep discussing. It's not about openings, which are a different story together, as a lot of things come into play. But I really appreciate how they (the people in the southern industries) come together and stand for each other as an industry which, honestly speaking, we lack in the Mumbai film industry. I always want that to happen."

The Singham actor further added that his contemporaries, including Akshay, Shah Rukh, and Aamir Khan, will stand for each other. But that is not the case in the younger generations. "As far as we are concerned, the 4-5 of us who started together in the 90s - me, Akshay, Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir and others - are not in any kind of struggle or conflict. We are there for each other, and we all know that. You will never see that conflict between us," Ajay said. Agreeing with Ajay, Akshay claims that due to a lack of unity, Bollywood lacks respect.

(With inputs from PTI)