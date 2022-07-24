Akshay Kumar becomes highest taxpayer, receives 'samman patra' from income tax department

Credit: Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Akshay Kumar has been awarded a 'samaan patra' from the Income Tax department for being the highest taxpayer of 2022. As per the reports of ETimes, Khiladi Kumar has retained the title of 'highest taxpayer' for the past five years.

The honorary certificate for Kumar has already gone viral on social media, and his fans are boasting about it. Instant Bollywood shared a glimpse of the tax certificate with a post that says, "@akshaykumar receives a Samman Patra from Income Tax department Termed highest tax payer again in 2022."

Here's the post

Kumar was last seen in lackluster Prithviraj, and he has a grand line-up of films. The list includes Raksha Bandhan (the next major release), Selfiee, Ram Setu, Bade Miyan Chote Miya, Gorkha, and Oh My God 2. Recently, Akshay was seen as the guest of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan Season 7 with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and he opened up on actors being afraid of doing two-hero films.

In the episode, Karan Johar asked Akshay Kumar about pan-India movies getting love from the masses. To which Akshay Kumar said that actors in Hindi cinema are scared of doing ‘Two heroes, three heroes films, ‘don’t think that happens in the south.” For the unversed, Akshay Kumar was seen carrying Samantha in his arms, and when Karan quipped about it to Samantha, she said, "I am not even complaining about it."

During the rapid-fire round, Karan Johar asked 'if Chris Rock would make a joke about Tina (Twinkle) what would you do?' Kumar promptly replies by saying, "I would pay for his funeral." Later Karan asserted that he wants to discuss Samantha's marriage, and the actress quickly added, "You are the reason behind unhappy marriages." Given the number of revelations Karan Johar has made while promoting this season of Koffee With Karan, it appears that this will be its most successful season yet. He has claimed a number of things, from admitting Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aryan dated one another to leaking questions to the Student Of The Year cast.