Akshay Kumar becomes first major Bollywood star to resume shooting amid COVID-19 crisis

Akshay Kumar has resumed work and started shooting for six different television commercials amid coronavirus lockdown. The shoot will be completed in nine days as per the latest reports and the superstar will be leaving for Scotland. Yes, Akshay will be shooting for his forthcoming film, Bell Bottom in the international destination. Akshay resuming work has led to almost 400 technicians getting instant work amid coronavirus crisis across the nation.

Only 33% of the workforce was used during these shoots to maintain social distancing. Normally a lot of people are involved in one ad shoot but in this case, only 30-35 technicians and staff were used. This is the new norm of shooting.

A few days back, Akshay was clicked meeting filmmaker Nikkhil Advani for Bell Bottom and he also announced the rest of the star cast of Bell Bottom. Along with the Gold actor, the film also stars Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Huma Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor in important roles. A few days back, the film's PRO had released a statement regarding the film's shoot. It read as "The entire team of 'Bell Bottom' will be heading to the UK for the same."

The film is directed by Ranjit M Tewari and written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh. Pooja Entertainment presents in association with Emmay Entertainment present ‘Bellbottom'. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani, the movie is set to release on April 2, 2021.

Along with Bell Bottom, Akshay will next be seen in Laxmmi Bomb which is scheduled for a digital release on a streaming platform. The streaming date is yet to be announced. Akshay also has Sooryavanshi directed by Rohit Shetty and also stars Katrina Kaif as the female lead.