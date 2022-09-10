Akshay Kumar asks Suniel Shetty to collaborate for Hera Pheri 3, says 'Shyam bhai phir...'

Hera Pheri 3

Akshay Kumar celebrated his 55th birthday on Friday, and several celebrities from Bollywood shared their wishes with Khiladi Kumar. Among his co-stars, Suniel Shetty shared an interesting wish for Akki. He shared a video with their throwback pictures. The two action stars have collaborated several times, and their pairing always clicked among the audience.

Their films including Waqt Humara Hai, Mohra, Hera Pheri, Awara Paagal Deewana, Phir Hera Pheri, Deewane Hue Paagal, and De Dana Dan. Suniel posted the video with the caption, "Hey Rajuuuuu!! Happy Birthday re baba!! @akshaykumar. Have a great one."

Here's Suniel's post

Hey Rajuuuuu!! Happy Birthday re baba!! @akshaykumar Have a great one pic.twitter.com/pKkQy2gRdR — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) September 9, 2022

Akshay acknowledged his colleagues' wishes and shared them on his Instagram. However, while responding to Shetty's wish, Kumar shared his interest in the third instalment of Hera Pheri. Akshay replied, "Shyam bhai, thank you for the wishes. Phir thodi hera pheri kar le (heart and laughter emoji)."

Here's Akki's reply

Last year in July, Paresh Rawal who played Baburao in the Hera Pheri series, confirmed the third instalment of the franchise. In an interview with Indianexpress.com, Paresh talked about Hera Pheri 3, the actor said, “They are trying to work it out. Hopefully, by the end of this year, you will get good news.”

The actor has worked with Priyadarshan before for 'Phir Hera Pheri', 'Chup Chup Ke', 'Hulchul' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' to name a few. Paresh was all positive when it came to talking about Priyadarshan, He said, “He has a lot of clarity about what he wants in his film. He has clarity about the characters, storyline, and treatment of the story. He has a sense of proportion in comedy, which is very vital for the genre because you don’t want to go overboard. Also, the way he shoots his film… less fuss and maximum results are commendable. He has been experimenting with regional cinema. So, that benefit is also what our Hindi cinema is getting in terms of characterisation and storyline. So, let’s say, with him, we are getting the best of both worlds.”

However, there is no concrete information on Hera Pheri 3, and the fans of the comedy franchise are eagerly waiting for the third instalment of the series.