Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Days after Sebi ban, Anil Ambani-led firms' shares hit lower circuit limits, investors continue to...

Rare Apple computer, that Steve Jobs was about to throw away, sells for Rs 26000000 in...

Akshay Kumar asked Kangana Ranaut if she has a problem with him after rejecting his films, she said...

Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services increases stake in Jio Payments Bank by...

After Shikhar Dhawan, 2007 T20 World Cup champion also joins Legends League Cricket

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Gangs of Wasseypur films to re-release in theatres; here's how to watch Anurag Kashyap's cult classic

Gangs of Wasseypur films to re-release in theatres; here's how to watch Anurag Kashyap's cult classic

Days after Sebi ban, Anil Ambani-led firms' shares hit lower circuit limits, investors continue to...

Days after Sebi ban, Anil Ambani-led firms' shares hit lower circuit limits, investors continue to...

Rare Apple computer, that Steve Jobs was about to throw away, sells for Rs 26000000 in...

Rare Apple computer, that Steve Jobs was about to throw away, sells for Rs 26000000 in...

Indian spices, herbs that prevent cancer, heart attack 

Indian spices, herbs that prevent cancer, heart attack 

IPL 2025: Players who can replace KL Rahul as LSG captain 

IPL 2025: Players who can replace KL Rahul as LSG captain 

Benefits of drinking turmeric milk

Benefits of drinking turmeric milk

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
What does India buy from Pakistan?

What does India buy from Pakistan?

Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

This star worked as laboratory assistant, became actor by chance, his wedding was called off; later emerged as India's..

This star worked as laboratory assistant, became actor by chance, his wedding was called off; later emerged as India's..

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Gangs of Wasseypur films to re-release in theatres; here's how to watch Anurag Kashyap's cult classic

Gangs of Wasseypur films to re-release in theatres; here's how to watch Anurag Kashyap's cult classic

Akshay Kumar asked Kangana Ranaut if she has a problem with him after rejecting his films, she said...

Akshay Kumar asked Kangana Ranaut if she has a problem with him after rejecting his films, she said...

Malayalam cinema's sexual abuse scandal explained: How sexual assault of star in 2017 led to Mollywood's #MeToo moment

Malayalam cinema's sexual abuse scandal explained: How sexual assault of star in 2017 led to Mollywood's #MeToo moment

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Akshay Kumar asked Kangana Ranaut if she has a problem with him after rejecting his films, she said...

Kangana Ranaut has shared that she has rejected films with Akshay Kumar for 'integrity for women.'

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 27, 2024, 07:16 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Akshay Kumar asked Kangana Ranaut if she has a problem with him after rejecting his films, she said...
Kangana Ranaut and Akshay Kumar
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    After claiming that she has rejected films with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut has now said that even Akshay Kumar has offered her multiple movies, but she has refused each one of them for the "integrity for women."

    In a recent interview, Kangana said that Akshay Kumar first called her for the 2015 comedy Singh Is Bliing, and then offered her more films. Directed by Prabhu Deva, Singh Is Bliing starred Amy Jackson as the leading lady and also featured Lara Dutta and Kay Kay Menon.

    Talking to NBT Entertainment, the multiple National Award-winning actress said, "Akshay Kumar called me for Singh Is Bliing. Then he called me again for a couple of films. Then he asked 'Do you have a problem with me, Kangana?’ I said 'Sir, I really don’t have a problem with you.' He asked 'Then why? I am giving you such good roles.' I said 'Please understand, you also have a daughter. We want integrity for women.'"

    In her recent interviews, Kangana has claimed that Salman Khan had offered her Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, both of which went on to become blockbusters. She has even stated that Ranbir Kapoor came to her home and pleaded her to work in Sanju, the biopic of Sanjay Dutt.

    On the work front, Kangana is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Emergency. She portrays the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the political drama. Emergency, which releases in cinemas on September 6, marks the solo directorial debut of Kangana. She had previously co-directed the 2019 historical drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi with Krish Jagarlamudi.

    The film is based on the 21-month period from 1975 to 1977 when Indira Gandhi declared a state of emergency across the nation. Apart from Kangana, the upcoming film also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, and the late Satish Kaushik, among others. 

    READ | This actor was jailed in Pakistan for 2 years, starred in India's highest grossing film, once reached sets in ambulance

    The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Designer Raghavendra Rathore opens up on misconceptions about fashion industry, says 'it has serious...' | Exclusive

    Designer Raghavendra Rathore opens up on misconceptions about fashion industry, says 'it has serious...' | Exclusive

    Rare Apple computer, that Steve Jobs was about to throw away, sells for Rs 26000000 in...

    Rare Apple computer, that Steve Jobs was about to throw away, sells for Rs 26000000 in...

    Darshan getting VIP treatment in jail? Viral photo of murder-accused star laughing, chilling in prison sparks outrage

    Darshan getting VIP treatment in jail? Viral photo of murder-accused star laughing, chilling in prison sparks outrage

    Meet Kevan Parekh, Indian-origin man set to become new Apple CFO, will take over from...

    Meet Kevan Parekh, Indian-origin man set to become new Apple CFO, will take over from...

    Gulshan Devaiah shuts down troll calling him 'one of the worst actors': 'What a creative way to...'

    Gulshan Devaiah shuts down troll calling him 'one of the worst actors': 'What a creative way to...'

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    What does India buy from Pakistan?

    What does India buy from Pakistan?

    Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

    Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

    This star worked as laboratory assistant, became actor by chance, his wedding was called off; later emerged as India's..

    This star worked as laboratory assistant, became actor by chance, his wedding was called off; later emerged as India's..

    What is type 1.5 diabetes? Here's all you need to know

    What is type 1.5 diabetes? Here's all you need to know

    Meet actress who worked with SRK, Salman, Aamir, was bigger star than Kajol, Karisma, Juhi, career got ruined after..

    Meet actress who worked with SRK, Salman, Aamir, was bigger star than Kajol, Karisma, Juhi, career got ruined after..

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement