Akshay Kumar asked Kangana Ranaut if she has a problem with him after rejecting his films, she said...

Kangana Ranaut has shared that she has rejected films with Akshay Kumar for 'integrity for women.'

After claiming that she has rejected films with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut has now said that even Akshay Kumar has offered her multiple movies, but she has refused each one of them for the "integrity for women."

In a recent interview, Kangana said that Akshay Kumar first called her for the 2015 comedy Singh Is Bliing, and then offered her more films. Directed by Prabhu Deva, Singh Is Bliing starred Amy Jackson as the leading lady and also featured Lara Dutta and Kay Kay Menon.

Talking to NBT Entertainment, the multiple National Award-winning actress said, "Akshay Kumar called me for Singh Is Bliing. Then he called me again for a couple of films. Then he asked 'Do you have a problem with me, Kangana?’ I said 'Sir, I really don’t have a problem with you.' He asked 'Then why? I am giving you such good roles.' I said 'Please understand, you also have a daughter. We want integrity for women.'"

In her recent interviews, Kangana has claimed that Salman Khan had offered her Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, both of which went on to become blockbusters. She has even stated that Ranbir Kapoor came to her home and pleaded her to work in Sanju, the biopic of Sanjay Dutt.

On the work front, Kangana is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Emergency. She portrays the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the political drama. Emergency, which releases in cinemas on September 6, marks the solo directorial debut of Kangana. She had previously co-directed the 2019 historical drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi with Krish Jagarlamudi.

The film is based on the 21-month period from 1975 to 1977 when Indira Gandhi declared a state of emergency across the nation. Apart from Kangana, the upcoming film also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, and the late Satish Kaushik, among others.

