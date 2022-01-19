Akshay Kumar announces 'Bachchan Pandey,' new posters reveals release date

Akshay Kumar is all set to make Holi entertaining by releasing his upcoming masala entertainer 'Bachchan Pandey' in cinemas. The actor announced his upcoming movie's release date with two cool posters on Twitter. In a swanky avatar, with a bag loaded with guns and sickles, Bachchan Pandey announced its arrival by saying that the film is loaded with action, comedy, romance and drama, and it will explode the big screens on March 18, 2022.

The Farhad-Samji directorial stars Akshay Kumar in the titular role along with Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pankaj Tripathi, Arshad Warsi, Prateik Babbar, and Abhimanyu Singh in pivotal roles. Last year, it was annouced that the film would hit screens on January 2022.

Earlier in an exclusive interview with DNA, Arshad had spoken about working with Akshay on the big screen for the first time in Bachchan Pandey. He had said, "It was just that, the director of the film Farhad (Farhad Samji). He is the person who has written most of the Golmaal series, so he is a writer. He really, really wanted Akshay and me in a film together. In this script he just said, I have to do it, it is great fun." Arshad added, "Me personally, I am not just saying it for effect, I am a big fan of Akshay. I don't think there is any other actor who can pull off comedy as well as Akshay does. He is absolutely hilarious. I think he and me in a film together should be a treat for the audience."

Akshay last film 'Atrangi Re' was a digital release, and his theatrical release was 2021's action blockbuster 'Sooryavanshi.' Bachchan Pandey would have been the second release of Kumar if YRF's production 'Prithivraj' wouldn't postpone. Now, it would be interesting to see, if Sajid Nadiadwala's production 'Bachchan Pandey' would fulfil its promise of Holi release, and when would we be able to witness Kumar's historical drama on big screen.