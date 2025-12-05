Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty were on verge of getting married, broke up after her parents...: Filmmaker Suneel Darshan makes BIG statement

While both Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar have never spoken about their alleged relationship, the latter's long-time collaborator, Suneel Darshan, in a recent interview, did shed light on their bond, revealing that Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty were on the verge of getting married.

Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar's relationship was the talk of the town in the 90s. The actors grew close while working on multiple projects together; however, soon, there were reports that the two had broken up for good. While both Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar have never spoken about their alleged relationship, the latter's long-time collaborator, Suneel Darshan, in a recent interview, did shed light on their bond, revealing that Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty were on the verge of getting married, but some terms and conditions put forth by Shilpa Shetty’s parents eventually ended their relationship.

Why did Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty break up?

In an interview with Bollywood Thikana, Suneel Darshan shared that Akshay Kumar's wife, Twinkle Khanna's father, superstar Rajesh Khanna's astrologer, was the one who predicted that Akshay Khanna would marry his daughter. "Look at the coincidence, had Shilpa’s parents not placed those conditions, life would have taken a different turn," adding, "As parents, whatever the parents need for the security of their daughter, that’s not wrong."

When asked if the reason behind Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar's breakup was financial security, Suneel Darshan said, "Security of all kinds—all parents want that. I felt it was wrong of them. It simply wasn’t meant to happen. Let’s leave it at that."

Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty's relationship?

Recalling how Akshay Kumar took the breakup and was he at all sad at losing out on a relationship, Suneel Darshan said, explaining, "His heart was not broken. I thought he was doing well. He was coming back."

Eventually, Akshay Kumar married Twinkle Khanna, and Shilpa Shetty went on to marry businessman and actor Raj Kundra.

