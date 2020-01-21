Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif capture the essence of Goa while shooting for Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi'

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif were shooting for Sooryavanshi in Rohit Shetty's favourite location, Goa

After his movie Good Newwz turning into a hit, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for his next movie 'Sooryavanshi'. The actor was recently seen shooting for the Rohit Shetty movie on a beach in Goa with his co-star Katrina Kaif. In fact a beautiful capture from the beach is now going viral.

In the photo shared by Akshay's fan clubs, Akshay was seen taking a stroll on the beach in Goa with Katrina Kaif. The two were captured amidst the seashore and setting sun. A drone can also be seen in the image. In the image, while Akshay is dressed in co-ords, Katrina flaunts a dress.

See the image here:

Akshay celebrated his wheelchair-bound mother's birthday in Singapore. He shared a 30-second video from her favourite place in the world which surprisingly is a casino. In the video, Akshay is seen pointing towards the casino and giving his trademark laugh.

Apart from Sooryavanshi, Akshay will also be seen in Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, and Bell Bottom soon. The actor's movies Holiday 2: Bakshi Is Back, Housefull 5, Hera Pheri 3 and Crack have also been announced.