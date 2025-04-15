Kesari Chapter 2 is based on how the advocate C Sankaran Nair fought against the British Raj to uncover the conspiracy behind the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The film is adapted from the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, Nair's great-grandson and his wife.

Ahead of the release of Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh this Friday on April 18, its leading star cast Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan offered prayers at the Golden Temple and visited Jallianwala Bagh to pay homage to the martyrs in Amritsar, Punjab. They were accompanied by Punjabi actor Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi and singers Gurdas Maan and B Praak. The historical courtroom drama is helmed by Karan Singh Tyagi in his directorial debut and produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions.

Kesari Chapter 2 is based on how the advocate C Sankaran Nair fought against the British Raj to uncover the conspiracy behind the Jallianwala Bagh massacre that took place on the occasion of Baisakhi on April 13, 1919. The film is adapted from the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, Nair's great-grandson and his wife. While addressing the media in Amritsar, Akshay, who plays the role of Sankaran Nair in the movie, said, "Every year on April 13, people gather in large numbers at Jallianwala Bagh to pay tribute to the victims of the massacre, but very few know about Shankar Nair - the man who raised his voice for the innocent people killed in the 1919 tragedy."

Akshay mentioned that members of Shankar Nair’s family were invited and honored at the Jallianwala Bagh event. He also stated that the film highlights a significant chapter of history. "Whenever I watch the trailer or the film itself, it moves me to tears. A lot of effort has gone into making this film, and I urge everyone to watch it with their children so that the next generation remains connected to our history", the Sky Force actor said.

The upcoming film is the spiritual sequel of the 2019 period war film Kesari, which was based on the Battle of Saragarhi that took place in 1897 between 21 Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army and 20,000 Afghant tribesmen. Headlined by Akshay Kumar, helmed by Anurag Singh and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Kesari was a commercial success as it earned Rs 208 crore gross worldwide.

