Akshay Kumar's back-to-back patriotic films have even irked his wife Twinkle Khanna, and even she made a snarky remark on his film choices. Akki's 30-year career transitioned from action to comedy to patriotism. From 2015, Kumar produced and starred in several deshbhakti films, including Holiday, Baby, Airlift, Gold, Mission Mangal, and his last release, Sky Force.

Recently Akshay attended a conclave of Republic TV, and there he opened up about his conscious decision of producing and starring in back-to-back films that are based on the theme of country, freedom struggle, and patriotism. Akshay said, "Jabse maine apna khud ka production, Cape of Good Films shuru kiya hai (Since I started my own production, Cape of Good Films), I've made a lot of films on my country. Maine apne desh pe bahut saari filmein banai hai. Halaki meri wife mujhe chidati bhi hai ki 'aap kitni baar desh ko bachaoge' (Although my wife also teases me that 'how many times will you save the country')."

In the same event, Akshay was lauded for his early rising habit, and being punctual with time. Akshay Kumar acknowledged the comment, and asked Arnab Goswami not to call him a star for this reason. Kumar said, "Mujhe aap star mat kaho, kyuki stars raat ko nikalte hai. Mujhe din mein niklna hai. Call me a sun."

Akshay Kumar made his comeback with Sky Force

After suffering a dull phase for a few years, Akshay started 2025 with a good note, as his last release Sky Force was applauded by critics and audience alike. Sky Force became the first Rs 100-crore grosser of the year, and it has finally put an end to the dull phase of Kumar. Akshay will next be seen in pan-India film Kannappa with Vishnu Manchu and Prabhas. He will always have Kesari 2, Jolly LLB 3, and Housefull 5 in the pipeline.