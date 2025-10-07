Akshay Kumar admits he got trolled for asking PM Modi 'aap aam kaise khate hai', says 'main nahi sudhrunga', asks THIS to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

At the inaugural day of FICCI 2025, Akshay Kumar interviewed the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, and also admitted getting trolled for asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi about mangoes.

It seems like Akshay Kumar has also become the politicians' favourite actor. After interviewing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Akki now interacted with the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis. At the inaugural day ceremony of FICCI Frames 2025, Akki interacted with Devendra on Maharashtra's role in shaping Bollywood, infrastructure, and many more things.

Before starting the session, Khiladi actor admitted that after interviewing PM Modi, he was brutally trolled for asking him, "Aap aam kaise khate hai (How do you eat mangoes?)." However, he also clarified that the mocking didn't affect him, and he will continue asking the question he likes. Speaking about the same, he said, "Maine unse pucha ki aap aam kaise khate hai, toh mera bahut mazak udaya gaya. But main nahi sudharunga. Aap (Devendra) Nagpur se hai, toh aapko Oranges ache lagte hai?" Akshay further quipped to Devendra about a film that inspired him, and the CM revealed that Anil Kapoor's Nayak not only inspired him, but also challenged him. Saying about the same, he said that people would come up to him, citiing example of Anil Kapoor who did so much in a day. "Mujhe log aa ke kehte the, ki Anil Kapoor ek din mein kitna kar dete hai. Aap bhi kijiye," Devendra recalled with a laugh.

About FICCI Frames 2025

As India’s Media and Entertainment (M&E) industry celebrates a quarter century of transformation, FICCI FRAMES 2025 was inaugurated at Mumbai, on October 7–8, marking the landmark Silver Jubilee edition of the convention. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, this year’s FRAMES Ambassador, brought in a creative voice to the conversation, reflecting on the evolution of India’s cultural narrative and its growing global resonance.

The two-day silver jubilee event will feature a series of insightful discussions, panels, and keynotes from leaders across the M&E ecosystem, exploring opportunities, challenges, and the future roadmap of India’s entertainment industry.