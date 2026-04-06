Akshay Kumar admits Bhooth Bangla ended his '14 saal ka vanvaas', calls his reunion with Priyadarshan 'ghar wapsi' moment

Akshay Kumar opened up about reuniting with Priyadarshan and admitted how much he missed working with him in an out-and-out comedy entertainer.

Akshay Kumar has missed working with Priyadarshan, and he admitted that Bhooth Bangla is a 'ghar wapsi' moment for him. On Monday, Akki and team Bhooth Bangla launched the theatrical trailer with a grand event in Mumbai. The event was attended by Akki, Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar, Rajesh Sharma and the director Priyadarshan. Post the trailer release, the cast and the director held a press conference, taking all the questions from the media persons. DNA India took the opportunity and asked Akshay Kumar to share his view on reuniting with Priyadarshan, after leading a spree of social dramas.

I ended my vanvaas with Bhooth Bangla: Akshay Kumar

After hearing the question, Akki instantly said that Bhooth Bangla is a 'ghar wapsi' moment for me. Sharing more about his reunion, he added, "Main Priyan (Priyadarshan) sir ke saath 14 saal ke baad aaya hoon. Aisa laga vanvaas khatam hone ke baad phir se mauka mila hai. Aisa laga ghar wapsi jaise hoti hai (I have returned to work with Priyan (Priyadarshan) Sir after 14 years. It felt as though I had been granted a second chance after a long period of exile had finally come to an end. It truly felt like a homecoming)."

Watch the trailer of Bhooth Bangla

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Priyadarshan ki filmon mein gandagi nahi hoti: Akshay Kumar

Akki further lauded Priyadarshan for churning out clean family entertainers, and added, "Yeh bahut hi clean film banate hai. Bahut hi paravarik film banate hai. Inki koi bhi film mein gandagi nahi rakhte. Toh bahut maza aata hai inke saath kaam karne mein. I was very happy working with him again (He makes very clean films—films that are truly family-oriented. He never includes anything vulgar or distasteful in any of his movies. Consequently, it is a real pleasure working with him. I was very happy to work with him again)."