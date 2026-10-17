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Akka OTT release date: Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Apte-starrer gangstar series to premiere on Netflix in October

Headlined by Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte, the gangster drama series Akka will premiere on Netflix on October 30.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 17, 2026, 04:54 PM IST

Akka OTT release date: Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Apte-starrer gangstar series to premiere on Netflix in October
Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte in Akka
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Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte are set to share screen space in the upcoming series Akka, a gangster drama set in the 1980s. Netflix shared the teaser for the series on Saturday to mark Keerthy's birthday. Along with the teaser, the makers also announced the premiere date. The teaser introduces Keerthy as Bhavani and Radhika as Rudra, two women at the centre of the story. Their characters appear to hold positions of influence in Pernuru, where competing interests and differing views set the stage for a clash.

Produced by YRF Entertainment, Akka marks the directorial debut of Dharmaraj Shetty, who has also written the series. The story is set in Pernuru, a kingdom shaped by generations of women who built, governed and protected it, with tradition, power struggles and rivalries forming the backdrop.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Speaking about the project on her birthday, Keerthy said the teaser launch made the occasion special and described Bhavani as one of the most distinctive characters she has played. "The love I receive from the audience every year makes this day incredibly meaningful, and being able to celebrate it by unveiling the teaser of Akka, a project so close to my heart, feels truly special. Bhavani is one of the most unique and memorable characters I have had the opportunity to play," she said, as per a release.

Radhika Apte added, "It's wonderful that the date announcement and the teaser drop of Akka have coincided with Keerthy's birthday. I am sure it is going to be lucky for us. Rudra is a fascinating character, driven by her own convictions and an instinct to challenge the world around her. What drew me to the series was the complexity of its characters and the tensions that emerge from their differing perspectives."

Alongside Keerthy and Radhika, the series also stars Tanvi Azmi. Aditya Chopra, Yogendra Mogre and Akshaye Widhani serve as executive producers. Akka will premiere on Netflix on October 30.

Also Read - Kriti Sanon moves Delhi High Court to protect her personality rights, next hearing scheduled on this date

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