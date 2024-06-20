Twitter
This actor, who worked with Aamir Khan, gave Rs 100-crore film, died after he fell in...

We are talking about the actor who gained recognition for his cameo as Librarian Dubey in 3 Idiots.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 20, 2024, 11:48 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Life is unpredictable; we never know when it takes a sudden turn. In the entertainment world, stars come and go, but their memories remain etched in our hearts forever. Today, let's talk about an actor whose brief appearance in a blockbuster has remained one of our favourites. 

Akhil Mishra was a notable Indian film who appeared in films like 3 Idiots, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Gandhi, My Father, and Bhopal: A Prayer for Rain. He gained recognition for his cameo as Librarian Dubey in 3 Idiots and for portraying Umed Singh Bundela in Uttaran.

Early life:

Akhil Mishra was born on 22 July 1956 in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He married Manju Mishra in 1983, who co-starred with him in his debut feature film Dhat Tere...Ki and the serial Grihalakshmi Ka Jinn. Unfortunately, Manju passed away in 1997. 

Later, Mishra married German actress Suzanne Bernert on 3 February 2009, with whom he had worked in the movie Kram, the serial Mera Dil Dewaana (Doordarshan), and on stage. They also collaborated on a Short Film titled Majnu ki Juliet in 2019, which Mishra wrote, acted in, and directed.

Akhil Mishra was deeply connected to his family, including his mother Arundhati Mishra, who passed away in October 2012.

Death

Akhil Mishra tragically passed away on 21 September 2023 at the age of 67, after suffering a fall in his kitchen. He had been dealing with health issues related to blood pressure for some time. His second wife, Suzanne Bernert, was in Hyderabad for a shoot when he passed away. His sudden death came as a tragic event while Suzanne was away from home pursuing her work commitments.

According to the publicist, Akhil Mishra, who had been dealing with blood pressure issues, passed away due to injuries sustained from the accident in his kitchen.

"He was on a chair in the kitchen trying to do something when he fell down and hurt his head and back. He was later rushed to the hospital by the family and neighbours. He was still coherent while going to the hospital. And then internal haemorrhage started. Despite the doctor's best efforts, he could not be saved," the publicist told PTI.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
