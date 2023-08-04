Headlines

Akelli trailer: Nushrratt Bharuccha fights for survival in war-torn Iraq, actioner to clash with Abhishek's Ghoomer

Nushrratt Bharuccha leads an actioner, Akelli, where her character of an ordinary girl fights bravely to survive in a war-torn Iraq.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 04:28 PM IST

After impressing the masses with horror-thriller Chhorii, Nushrratt Bharuccha will now lead a survival thriller, Akelli. The movie is based on the backdrop of a war-torn Iraq when the Islamic State advanced into Iraq from Syria and took over parts of Anbar province and captured Mosul in 2014. 

Nushrratt plays the role of an ordinary girl from Punjab, who goes to Iraq for better work opportunities. As the terror crisis hit Iraq, Nushrratt gets trapped with countless other women. The plot focuses on how Nushrratt tries to escape from the troubled land, and how bravely she fights for her freedom and survival. 

Taran Adarsh shared the trailer on his social media platforms, and wrote, "NUSHRRATT BHARUCCHA: ‘AKELLI’ TRAILER OUT NOW… 18 AUG RELEASE… An ordinary girl’s battle for survival… #NushrrattBharuccha heads the cast of thriller-drama #Akelli... In *cinemas* 18 Aug 2023… Directed by debutant #PranayMeshram. #Akelli also features #NishantDahiya, #TsahiHalevi and #AmirBoutrous… Produced by Ninad Vaidya, Nitin Vaidya, Aparna Padgaonkar, Shashant Shah and Vicky Sidana." 

Here's the trailer

Akelli will release in cinemas on August 18, and it will clash with Abhishek Bachchan, Sayami Kher-starrer Ghoomer. As soon as the trailer was released, many netizens reacted to the trailer. An internet user wrote, "This looks like a good movie for this Independence Day." Another netizen pointed out the competition Akelli will face at the box office, "This going to clash with Abhishek's Ghoomer hope it finds way through good word of mouth." One of the internet users compared the tonality with Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai, and wrote, "Ghabrao maat, abhi Tiger Zinda Hai." 

Speaking about Akelli's competition with Ghoomer, Abhishek Bachchan, Sayami Kher's sports drama is directed by R Balki. The team launched the trailer on Friday and it met with overwhelming response from the masses. Both movies will release in cinemas on August 18. 

