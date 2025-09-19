Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Akash Ambani attends The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere with Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta by his side, makes stylish entry holding…, video goes viral

Akash Ambani attended the premiere of Aryan Khan's debut directorial series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, with Radhika Merchant and Shloka Mehta. Their red carpet appearance impressed the netizens.

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 19, 2025, 11:20 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Akash Ambani attends The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere with Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta by his side, makes stylish entry holding…, video goes viral
Akash Ambani with Radhika Merchant and Shloka Mehta
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's highly anticipated web series, The Bads of Bollywood, is already making waves at Netflix. On Wednesday, September 17th, a grand premiere of the show was held in Mumbai, proving to be one of Bollywood's biggest and most glamorous events. 

The significance of this event wasn't limited to Aryan's directorial debut; it was a moment when the entire film industry came together in support of a new director. The entire Ambani family arrived at the mega event dressed up, and videos of the event are now going viral.

In the video, Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta, and Akash Ambani entered together. Akash Ambani was seen in a suit and boots. Radhika Merchant wore a high-slit dress. She looked stunning in a red dress and stole the show. Shloka Mehta also dazzled in a black gown, and people loved their style. The three posed together. Radhika was seen on one side of Akash, while Shloka was on the other. With big smiles on their faces, the three made a stunning entry.

Watch the viral video of Akash Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and Shloka Mehta

The Ambani Family Makes a Splash

Two more videos surfaced showing Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani entering together. They looked stunning together. Nita Ambani, as always, looked stunning in a light sky-blue sari. Isha Ambani also appeared in a white dress, entering with Navya Naveli Nanda. The entire Ambani family's looks were the talk of the town, and they stole the spotlight with their entry. The Ambani family's presence added to the grandeur of the event on this glamorous evening.

Karan Johar pens best wishes for Aryan Khan

Before the release of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Karan Johar penned a long note for Aryan Khan. On social media, Karan shared a photo of Jr Khan and wrote, "Shine on son! Tonight is your big night… when your family, friends and the fraternity will welcome you to the movies with their arms wide out ( your father made that a national gesture ) … you treaded a path that many never believed you would … the daunting task of being behind the camera… of being a story teller and the captain of its execution… have seen you work tirelessly and passionately for over 2 years and never once taking the opportunity given to you for granted."

