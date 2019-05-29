Akansha Ranjan Kapoor or Sonal Chauhan, who is KL Rahul dating? 'Jannat' actor answers

When an entertainment portal asked 'Jannat' actor Sonal Chauhan about her rumoured relationship with talented cricketer KL Rahul.

KL Rahul is currently in the news for both personal and professional reasons. Talking about his work life, during the recent warm-up match at World Cup 2019, the talented cricketer scored 108 runs off 99 balls during a match against Bangladesh. He is one of the cricketers people are looking forward at the much-awaited World Cup 2019 which be held in England and Wales. While he is in England currently, the cricketer's personal life has become a topic of discussion back in town.

Recently, there were reports making the rounds that he is dating Alia Bhatt's best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. It was also said that she might be heading to England to cheer for Rahul during WC 2019. Amidst that, another rumour came about the talented cricketer dating Jannat actor Sonal Chauhan. During an interaction with Bollywood Bubble, when the actor was asked about it, she denied it and said, "No not at all. He is a very good cricketer, talented and nice guy."

Before these two beauties, Rahul was rumoured to be dating Munna Michael debutante Nidhhi Agerwal. When she was asked about it by Spotboye, she had said, "Yes, I did go out on dinner with Rahul. I and Rahul go back a long way. We have known each other since our teenage years before Rahul became a cricketer and I became an actress. Though we did not go to the same college in Bangalore, we have known each other for long."

We wonder what's the truth!