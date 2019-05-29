Akansha Ranjan Kapoor or Sonal Chauhan, who is KL Rahul dating? 'Jannat' actor answers

Headlines

Meet husband of Pakistan’s richest woman, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani, family’s net worth is…

Meet MS Dhoni’s aunt Madhavi Dhauni, who carries 30 kg LPG cylinder on back daily, lives in remote Uttarakhand village

Fintech BPO India: Cynergy BPO – The Impact of Advanced Tech in Front and Back Office CX

KD Live and KD Publication Join Forces to Launch BPSC Program and "Golden Book"

5 Best Sites to Buy TikTok Followers

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet husband of Pakistan’s richest woman, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani, family’s net worth is…

Fintech BPO India: Cynergy BPO – The Impact of Advanced Tech in Front and Back Office CX

KD Live and KD Publication Join Forces to Launch BPSC Program and "Golden Book"

BTS members' real names and their meanings

10 popular South Korean actors

10 nutrients for healthy bones other than calcium and vitamin D

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Watch: Full Carcade Rehearsal Conducted In Delhi Ahead Of G20 Summit

Exclusive: Ravi Dubey Opens Up About His 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' Character And 28-Minute Monologue

Chandrayaan-3: 'All Planned Movements Verified' As Pragyan Successfully Traverses 8 Meters On Moon

Section 108 teaser: Nawazuddin Siddiqui has to find missing billionaire to win his case, film to release on this date

Shah Rukh Khan's security gets tightened after protests outside Mannat, it's not because of Jawan, real reason is...

Naseeruddin Shah says 'mainstream cinema has ruined taste of audience': 'Every film has references from Mahabharata...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor or Sonal Chauhan, who is KL Rahul dating? 'Jannat' actor answers

When an entertainment portal asked 'Jannat' actor Sonal Chauhan about her rumoured relationship with talented cricketer KL Rahul.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 29, 2019, 09:08 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

KL Rahul is currently in the news for both personal and professional reasons. Talking about his work life, during the recent warm-up match at World Cup 2019, the talented cricketer scored 108 runs off 99 balls during a match against Bangladesh. He is one of the cricketers people are looking forward at the much-awaited World Cup 2019 which be held in England and Wales. While he is in England currently, the cricketer's personal life has become a topic of discussion back in town.

Recently, there were reports making the rounds that he is dating Alia Bhatt's best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. It was also said that she might be heading to England to cheer for Rahul during WC 2019. Amidst that, another rumour came about the talented cricketer dating Jannat actor Sonal Chauhan. During an interaction with Bollywood Bubble, when the actor was asked about it, she denied it and said, "No not at all. He is a very good cricketer, talented and nice guy."

Before these two beauties, Rahul was rumoured to be dating Munna Michael debutante Nidhhi Agerwal. When she was asked about it by Spotboye, she had said, "Yes, I did go out on dinner with Rahul. I and Rahul go back a long way. We have known each other since our teenage years before Rahul became a cricketer and I became an actress. Though we did not go to the same college in Bangalore, we have known each other for long."

We wonder what's the truth!

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'He has been very...': Danish Kaneria on star player snub from India's Asia Cup squad

Parents in Saudi Arabia face jail risk if students absent for 20 days without valid reason

GATE 2024 registration: Application process date postponed, likely to begin on this date at gate2024.iisc.ac.in

G20: ‘Bharat Mandapam’, know about India’s G20 Summit venue, built at cost of Rs 2700 crore

This actor struggled for 10 years, his on-screen death was mourned by nation, he received fans' letters written in blood

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE