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Akansha Ranjan Kapoor marries director Sharan Sharma; Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday congratulate newlyweds

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Akansha Ranjan Kapoor marries director Sharan Sharma; Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday congratulate newlyweds

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor has acted in multiple films including Guilty, Monica O My Darling, Jigra, Gram Chikitsalay, and Ikka. Sharan Sharma has directed two films till now, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Mr and Mrs Mahi.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 12, 2026, 08:22 PM IST

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor marries director Sharan Sharma; Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday congratulate newlyweds
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor marries Sharan Sharma
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Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor tied the knot with filmmaker Sharan Sharma on Saturday, July 11. In a heartwarming coincidence, the couple chose to get married on the very same date they began dating exactly four years ago, making the occasion even more meaningful. The couple exchanged vows during a beautiful sunset ceremony held in the garden of their residence in Mumbai. 

A few hours after getting married, Akansha posted adorable pictures from their wedding ceremony in a joint post with Sharan. "tu na toh ghar ghar nahi lagta...tu hain toh darr nahi lagta," she captioned the post with lyrics from Sharan's 2024 sports romantic drama film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi headlined by Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor. Tu Hain Toh is composed by Hunny and Bunny, written by Sagar and sung by Bunny and Sagar.

In no time, their close friends and members of the film industry chimed in the comment section and extended their heartfelt wishes to the couple. Alia Bhatt, who is Akansha's best friend, dropped several sun emojis. Karan Johar wrote, "Best wedding !!! Best couple !! My love and blessings forever." "Aw cuties !!!! Love yall," added Ananya Panday. Neeraj Ghaywan said, "Congratulations to both of you." Anand Tiwari added, "Congratulations sharry and akansha." Wamiqa Gabbi wrote, "Uff you guys, Congratulations."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kanchi (@akansharanjan)

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma filmography

Akansha made her acting debut in Kiara Advani-led Guilty and has also been a part of multiple other films and series including Monica O My Darling, Jigra, Gram Chikitsalay, and Ikka. Sharan made his directorial debut with Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and then directed Mr and Mrs Mahi. His next film is the upcoming romantic comedy Kuku Ki Kundli.

READ | OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, latest Indian films, web series to watch

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