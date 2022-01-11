'Akal fir bhi nahi aayi': Covid negative Nora Fatehi gets brutally trolled for not wearing mask

On Monday, actress Nora Fatehi stepped out in Mumbai city. Dressed in a light blue kurta teamed with a white palazzo and jutti, Nora looked pretty in the ethnic wear.

For the unversed, the actress had tested positive for coronavirus recently. However, Nora Fatehi on Friday said that she has recovered from COVID-19. "Hey guys! I have finally tested negative. Thank you for all your prayers and lovely messages. It's been rough," she wrote on Instagram Story. Nora will now focus on reviving her strength. "I am gonna continue to work on getting my strength and energy back so I can kick a** this year. In the meantime stay safe guys," she added.

As Nora stepped out in the Maximum City, paps tailed her to click pictures and record videos of her. A few celebrity paps shared her video posing for the shutterbugs while out and about in the city. As soon as the video surfaced online, netizens weren't happy that Nora was neglecting COVID protocols and had not been sporting a mask, despite having recently contracted the virus herself.

A section of social media users brutally trolled her for not wearing a mask. "Akal fir bhi nahi aayi ki mask lgale firse positive hona hai kya," wrote an Instagram user. "Kuch nhi seekha isne. Abhi bhi mask nhi pehna," commented another. "Mask lga lo Nora nhi to fir se ho jayega corona," wrote yet another user.

Check out the video below:

Nora had contracted the deadly virus in December. She had taken to social media to update her fans about the same. "Hey guys, unfortunately I am currently battling COVID... It has honestly hit me real hard!. I`ve been bedridden for a few days now under doctor supervision. Please stay safe guys, wear your masks, it`s spreading fast and can affect everyone differently," she had earlier posted.

On the work front, Nora was recently seen in Guru Randhawa's music video 'Dance Meri Rani'.