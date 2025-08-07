This actor spent 2 years in Pakistani jail, came to Mumbai with Rs 20, starred in blockbusters, went bankrupt, died at 98

The renowned actor AK Hangal was an Indian freedom fighter, who was jailed in Pakistan for two years, before he came to Mumbai with just Rs 20. He starred in some of the biggest blockbusters including Sholay and Lagaan. In his last few years, he went bankrupt and died at 98 in 2012.

Avtar Kishan Hangal, popularly known as AK Hangal, was an Indian freedom fighter who later became a renowned actor. Born on February 1, 1914, in Sialkot to a Kashmiri Pandit family, he spent his early years in Peshawar. He trained as a tailor and began acting in stage plays. From 1929 to 1947, Hangal actively participated in the Indian freedom struggle. After the Partition, he remained in Pakistan but was imprisoned in Karachi for two years (1947–1949) due to his communist beliefs.

In a 2006 interview with Rediff.com, AK Hangal talked about his time in jail and how he came to India, "After the Partition, I stayed back in Pakistan but I was arrested because of communist ideologies. I spent two years in jail. I was beaten regularly because I would resist everything from bad food to bad civic facilities. I was asked to leave Pakistan and go to India. But how could I leave the place and culture where I was born? One day, Muslim seniors from my party told me to go to India and start party work there, as I was the only Hindu among them. I was given 12 hours to leave Pakistan."

He further added, "I wanted to go to New Delhi to my sister but I had no money. I came to Mumbai with Rs 20 in my pocket. I was 21 years old then. I met some friends from Karachi and they took care of my family and me. Soon, I got a job as a tailor and was paid Rs 500 per month. Those days in 1949, this was a huge amount. I used to have rich customers like the nawab of Pataudi and Britishers."

In 1966, at the age of 52, Hangal made his Bollywood debut with Teesri Kasam, portraying the role of Raj Kapoor's elder brother. Over the next four decades, he appeared in numerous successful films, often in supporting roles. His notable works include Abhimaan, Guddi, Mere Apne, Bawarchi, Chitchor, Aaina, Avtaar, Ram Teri Ganga Maili, and Khalnayak, among others. However, the most iconic films of his career were Sholay and Lagaan.

Directed by Ramesh Sippy, Sholay featured Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan, Hema Malini, and Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles. The 1975 revenge action drama became the highest-grossing film Indian film of all-time upon its release, a tag it held for almost two decades. Hangal played Rahim Chacha and his dialogue, 'Itna sannaata kyun hai bhai', is still very much a part of pop culture.

The 2001 release Lagaan, helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker and headlined by Aamir Khan, had Hangal as Shambu Kaka. When he fell in the bathroom while shooting the film, he reached the sets in an ambulance and gave the perfect shot. Sharing how he felt bad about his role getting cut in Lagaan, the actor told the portal, "I shot for Lagaan. But I fell in the bathroom and was in the hospital for 30 days. My role was cut short, though they paid me the promised amount. They took care of my hospital bills too. Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena would visit me at the hospital; they respected me a lot. But I felt bad that my role was cut."

In the last few years of his career, AK Hangal faced financial hardships and even went bankrupt. In 2011, after news of his deteriorating health became public, several film industry figures stepped in to offer financial support. He made a brief return to acting the following year with the television show Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon. However, shortly after his comeback, he passed away on August 26, 2012, at the age of 98.

