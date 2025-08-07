Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Hope we meet...': Chris Woakes reveals Rishabh Pant’s heartfelt message following intense Oval Test battle

How much Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, earns? Reliance boss' salary REVEALED, it is...

Punjab State Women's Commission wants Honey Singh, Karan Aujla to apologise for this reason: 'They have crossed...'

'Report at 9:30 am or...': Redditor slams Indian companies for ‘school-like’ mentality over strict reporting times

Benjamin Netanyahu's BIG statement on use of Israeli weapons by India during Op Sindoor, says, 'Things we provided...'

Not winning 2011 ODI World Cup, Gary Kirsten reveals his toughest challenge as India coach

This actor spent 2 years in Pakistani jail, came to Mumbai with Rs 20, starred in blockbusters, went bankrupt, died at 98

BIG move by Sunil Mittal-led company as it launches mega Rs 8744 crore block deal to...

Little girl's energetic dance to Shahid and Kareena-starrer 'Jab We Met' song leaves netizens spellbound, WATCH viral video

Sanju Samson drops bombshell, seeks release from Rajasthan Royals as CSK eyes potential move

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Hope we meet...': Chris Woakes reveals Rishabh Pant’s heartfelt message following intense Oval Test battle

Chris Woakes reveals Rishabh Pant’s heartfelt message following intense Oval

How much Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, earns? Reliance boss' salary REVEALED, it is...

How much Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, earns? Reliance boss' salary REVEALE

Punjab State Women's Commission wants Honey Singh, Karan Aujla to apologise for this reason: 'They have crossed...'

Punjab State Women's Commission wants Honey Singh, Karan Aujla to apologise

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum health benefits

Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum benefits

In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and vintage-inspired jewellery

In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and v

What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Soha Ali Khan swear by

What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha, Soha Ali Khan swear by

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

This actor spent 2 years in Pakistani jail, came to Mumbai with Rs 20, starred in blockbusters, went bankrupt, died at 98

The renowned actor AK Hangal was an Indian freedom fighter, who was jailed in Pakistan for two years, before he came to Mumbai with just Rs 20. He starred in some of the biggest blockbusters including Sholay and Lagaan. In his last few years, he went bankrupt and died at 98 in 2012.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 07, 2025, 09:23 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

This actor spent 2 years in Pakistani jail, came to Mumbai with Rs 20, starred in blockbusters, went bankrupt, died at 98
AK Hangal

TRENDING NOW

Avtar Kishan Hangal, popularly known as AK Hangal, was an Indian freedom fighter who later became a renowned actor. Born on February 1, 1914, in Sialkot to a Kashmiri Pandit family, he spent his early years in Peshawar. He trained as a tailor and began acting in stage plays. From 1929 to 1947, Hangal actively participated in the Indian freedom struggle. After the Partition, he remained in Pakistan but was imprisoned in Karachi for two years (1947–1949) due to his communist beliefs.

In a 2006 interview with Rediff.com, AK Hangal talked about his time in jail and how he came to India, "After the Partition, I stayed back in Pakistan but I was arrested because of communist ideologies. I spent two years in jail. I was beaten regularly because I would resist everything from bad food to bad civic facilities. I was asked to leave Pakistan and go to India. But how could I leave the place and culture where I was born? One day, Muslim seniors from my party told me to go to India and start party work there, as I was the only Hindu among them. I was given 12 hours to leave Pakistan."

He further added, "I wanted to go to New Delhi to my sister but I had no money. I came to Mumbai with Rs 20 in my pocket. I was 21 years old then. I met some friends from Karachi and they took care of my family and me. Soon, I got a job as a tailor and was paid Rs 500 per month. Those days in 1949, this was a huge amount. I used to have rich customers like the nawab of Pataudi and Britishers."

In 1966, at the age of 52, Hangal made his Bollywood debut with Teesri Kasam, portraying the role of Raj Kapoor's elder brother. Over the next four decades, he appeared in numerous successful films, often in supporting roles. His notable works include Abhimaan, Guddi, Mere Apne, Bawarchi, Chitchor, Aaina, Avtaar, Ram Teri Ganga Maili, and Khalnayak, among others. However, the most iconic films of his career were Sholay and Lagaan.

Directed by Ramesh Sippy, Sholay featured Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan, Hema Malini, and Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles. The 1975 revenge action drama became the highest-grossing film Indian film of all-time upon its release, a tag it held for almost two decades. Hangal played Rahim Chacha and his dialogue, 'Itna sannaata kyun hai bhai', is still very much a part of pop culture.

The 2001 release Lagaan, helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker and headlined by Aamir Khan, had Hangal as Shambu Kaka. When he fell in the bathroom while shooting the film, he reached the sets in an ambulance and gave the perfect shot. Sharing how he felt bad about his role getting cut in Lagaan, the actor told the portal, "I shot for Lagaan. But I fell in the bathroom and was in the hospital for 30 days. My role was cut short, though they paid me the promised amount. They took care of my hospital bills too. Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena would visit me at the hospital; they respected me a lot. But I felt bad that my role was cut."

In the last few years of his career, AK Hangal faced financial hardships and even went bankrupt. In 2011, after news of his deteriorating health became public, several film industry figures stepped in to offer financial support. He made a brief return to acting the following year with the television show Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon. However, shortly after his comeback, he passed away on August 26, 2012, at the age of 98.

READ | Trade analyst Komal Nahta slams Maddock Films' Dinesh Vijan for block bookings trend: 'Would you murder...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Yamuna crosses warning levels in Delhi, NCR cities face immediate threat
Yamuna crosses warning levels in Delhi, NCR cities face immediate threat
Good news for Sunil Mittal as Bharti Airtel Q1 net profit jumps 43% to Rs...; market cap rises to Rs...
Good news for Sunil Mittal as Bharti Airtel Q1 net profit jumps 43% to Rs...; ma
Meet man, son of a labourer, one of the youngest IPS officers who cracked UPSC exam at just 22 with AIR..., he is...
Meet man, son of a labourer, one of the youngest IPS officers who cracked UPSC
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi S2 creates history, takes brilliant start, breaks 5-year-old record of..., TRP out
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 creates history, takes brilliant start, TRP out
Not Mohammed Siraj or Ravindra Jadeja, THIS all-rounder is crowned 'Impact Player' for his performance in Anderson-Tendulkar trophy | Watch video
THIS all-rounder gets crowned as Team India's 'Impact Player' in 5-match series
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum health benefits
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum benefits
In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and vintage-inspired jewellery
In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and v
What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Soha Ali Khan swear by
What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha, Soha Ali Khan swear by
Janmashtami 2025: 5 places in India said to hold Radha’s living essence
Janmashtami 2025: 5 places in India said to hold Radha’s living essence
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger than Buckingham Palace, its owner is...
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger th
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE