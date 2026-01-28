FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Ajit Pawar demise: Ajay Devgn, Arun Govil, Riteish Deshmukh mourn tragic death of 'dynamic' Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra

Several Bollywood actors mourned the demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, prasing his 'zero tolerance' for non-performance, and calling his demise an 'irreplaceble void'.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jan 28, 2026, 01:12 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Ajit Pawar demise: Ajay Devgn, Arun Govil, Riteish Deshmukh mourn tragic death of 'dynamic' Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra
Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arun Govil, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar
Bollywood stars mourned the tragic death of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. In a tragic plane crash, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar, with five others, died near Baramati on Wednesday. Ajay Devgn reacted to Pawar's demise and admitted that he is "shocked and saddened." On X, Ajay wrote, "Shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Hon. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones and all those affected by this immense loss. Om Shanti."

Riteish Deshmukh also expressed his sorrow at the loss of a 'dynamic' politician. On X, while sharing his deepest condolences, he wrote, "Deeply shocked and terribly heartbroken to learn that we have lost Ajit Dada in a tragic accident. One of Maharashtra’s most dynamic leaders, he had zero tolerance for non-performance and constantly pushed and inspired those around him to excel. He never minced his words, his wit was unmatched, and he was deeply loved across the state. His untimely demise leaves behind a huge loss and an irreplaceable void. I have had the pleasure of interacting with him numerous times, will always remember for the kindness he showered upon me. My deepest condolences to the Pawar family, his loved ones, and millions of supporters." 

Actor and politician Arun Govil also reacted to the demise of Ajit Pawar and told the media, "This is really unfortunate. It is saddening that we have lost such a good leader," Govil added. "It is crucial that an investigation takes place to understand the cause of this  tragic event."

About the crash 

On Wednesday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar and five others died in a plane crash near Baramati. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has confirmed that all six passengers on board are dead. The plane crashed while landing near Baramati. This incident occurred around 9 a.m., an hour after the plane took off from Mumbai. Deputy CM Pawar's family rushed to the accident site.

Amid ongoing elections to the Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis, Dy CM Ajit Pawar was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati to attend a public meeting. Emergency services and senior security officials have reached the site in Baramati. Rescue teams were deployed immediately after the aircraft lost control during the landing phase.

Three bodies were rushed to the Baramati Medical College. The identification of the bodies is underway, as per the Pune Superintendent of Police (SP). A team of DGCA officials has arrived at the plane crash site. More details were awaited about the plane crash.

(With inpurs from ANI and IANS)

