Ajaz Khan's family's hearty welcome for him on release from jail in drugs case irks netizens: 'Medal jeet kar nahi aaya'

Ajaz Khan posing with his family outside Arthur Road jail

On Friday, May 18, television actor Ajaz Khan was granted bail in the 2021 drugs case. The actor was arrested back in 2021 and he spent two years in Arthur Road jail. On Friday evening, Ajaz walked out from Arthur Road jail, and he was welcomed by his family members.

After the actor walked out of the jail, he was welcomed by his family, stationed outside the premises. The family members greeted the actor with hugs and wide smiles, and they all even posed for the media. The footage was captured by Viral Bhayani, and the video got mixed reactions from netizens. Viral Bhayani shared the video with the caption, "#ajazkhan who was booked for drugs case was released today from Arthur Road jail. Emotional moment as he meets his family outside the jail."

Here's the video

As we mentioned earlier, netizens were not happy with Ajaz's family's reaction to his release. An internet user wrote, "Welcome to ase krr rahe hai jaise Gold medal le kar aaya hai." Another internet user wrote, "Medal jeete ke nahi aaya…jail kaat kar aaya hai." A netizen added, "Azaadi ki ladai ladne aaye hai mala pehnao paps." Another netizen wrote, "Criminal ko itna bhav kyon de rahe ho."

For the unversed, the actor was arrested in March 2021 after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid at his residence. In March 2021, the NCB conducted a raid at the actor’s house and seized small amounts of contraband. He was arrested at the airport after he arrived from Jaipur. NCB officials had told ANI, “4.5 grams of Alprozol tablets were recovered by chance during his house search but he has been mainly arrested for his association with the Batata Gang.”