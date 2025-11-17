FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Bollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Ajaz Khan in MAJOR TROUBLE, FIR filed against former Bigg Boss contestant for sharing 'objectionable'...

An FIR was filed against actor Ajaz Khan at the Crime Branch for sharing fake news and objectionable content on social media.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 17, 2025, 01:34 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Ajaz Khan in MAJOR TROUBLE, FIR filed against former Bigg Boss contestant for sharing 'objectionable'...
Ajaz Khan
An FIR has been filed against Bigg Boss fame and actor Ajaz Khan over circulating fake news and objectionable content on social media. As confirmed by Rajesh Dandotiya, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Indore), Crime Branch, the actor was summoned to the station after the FIR was lodged.

"An FIR was filed against actor Ajaz Khan at the Crime Branch for sharing fake news and objectionable content on social media. After the FIR was filed, he was served a notice, and he came here to record his statement. His mobile phone has been seized in a case related to a two-month-old case. Many fake news stories were circulating on social media about the incident. Thirty-two accounts were blocked, and complaints were filed against 68 accounts," the Indore ADCP told ANI.

He further revealed that the case was filed over claims that a video containing highly objectionable content was being circulated on actor Ajaz Khan's social media handle. "He came to the station after receiving the notice from the Commission and was present for three hours of questioning. Legal action was taken in accordance with the same," he added.

This is not the first time that Ajaz Khan has landed in trouble over his social media activities. Earlier, an FIR was registered against him for an objectionable post on social media about a YouTuber and his family. It was stated that the said video contains multiple offensive, defamatory, and obscene references to the Petitioner, including derogatory remarks, obscene gestures, and false imputations. In October this year, the Delhi High Court granted anticipatory bail to Ajaz Khan, subject to furnishing a bail bond of Rs 30,000 and one surety in the event of his arrest.

